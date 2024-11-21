Ondřej Štěbeták Embraces a Team-First Mindset in Draft Year

For most hockey players, their NHL draft year is a time to shine individually-to impress scouts, post jaw-dropping stats, and chase personal accolades. But for Portland Winterhawks netminder Ondřej Štěbeták, the focus remains firmly on one thing: the team.

"It's not just about me, it's about all the players helping each other," Štěbeták said when asked about earning an NHL Central Scouting 'C' rating earlier this season and earning WHL Rookie of the Week honors. "We're trying to push each other to our limits and get better every day. That's the result of that."

Štěbeták, a 17-year-old from Jihlava, Czechia, joined the Winterhawks this season after being selected 57th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. His transition to North America hasn't been without its challenges, but he has embraced the differences and is settling into the unique pace and lifestyle of the Western Hockey League.

"Everything's different," Štěbeták said. "The lifestyle, the pace of the game, everything. But I feel like I'm getting used to it, and it's getting better and better."

One key part of Štěbeták's adjustment has been the strong partnership he's built with goaltending counterpart Marek Schlenker. Together, the two have shared the net remarkably well this season, forming a formidable tandem that has been instrumental to the team's success. Their ability to support each other and deliver consistent performances has helped anchor the Winterhawks as they contend in a competitive WHL season.

(Photo courtesy: Keith Dwiggins / Portland Winterhawks) - Marek Schlenker embracing Ondřej Štěbeták after the Winterhawks' 3-2 shootout win against Red Deer on November 15.

Despite facing a steep learning curve and the pressures of a draft year, Štěbeták has maintained a steady presence in net for the Winterhawks, delivering highlight-reel saves and battling through tough games. His recent performances, which include save percentages of .939 and .925, show the steady improvement he aims for every time he takes the ice.

For Štěbeták, it's not about letting individual accolades dictate his season but rather about contributing to the team's overall success. He takes pride in knowing that his development contributes to a greater collective effort.

"I don't like to think about [the upcoming draft] that way-just about the team," he said. "The goal is to get better and better every game, and that's going to help everybody, both as individuals and as a team."

His focus on preparation and consistency is evident in his pre-game routine, which emphasizes simplicity and discipline. His ability to maintain these habits demonstrates his commitment to staying focused under pressure.

"I don't think I have any special superstitions," Štěbeták said. "Just a good sleep before the game, after lunch, and the same pre-game meal-chicken and pasta-when we're at home. That's about it."

Now, with 14 games of WHL experience under his belt, Štěbeták's determination to improve alongside his teammates has only grown. His continued growth and development at this level speaks volumes about his potential as a future professional.

"We're all helping each other every day," Štěbeták said. "It's about pushing each other to get better and better."

As the Winterhawks continue their season, they'll do so with a young goaltender whose focus remains on building something bigger than himself-a hallmark of a true team player. And while the scouts may be watching, Ondřej Štěbeták is simply focused on the next save, the next game, and the next chance to help his team succeed.

'Where Are They From' Presented by Born & Raised Construction

Ondřej Štěbeták is the next Czech sensation to step foot on the VMC ice, following in the lines of former Western Conference Champions Jan Špunar and Marek Alscher.

So far, he's loving what he's experiencing in Portland. "I really like the city. I like to walk downtown," Štěbeták said. "I love big cities. And of course you can go on a 20-minute drive and be in beautiful nature." There's no denying Portland is a little different than his hometown. "Jihlava is a much smaller city, but the weather is pretty same. Now, it's cold and rainy in Czech and it's going to be snowing in a few weeks so I think it's going to be the same."

