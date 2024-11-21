Preview: Americans at Wheat Kings - November 22
November 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans went to a shootout for the first time this season Wednesday night in Regina, and Nathan Preston denied all four Pats shooters before Brandon Whynott scored the winner as Tri-City won 4-3. Gavin Garland, Jordan Gavin and Max Curran all scored in regulation in the victory, bumping the Americans' record to 2-2 on their East Division road trip.
VS BRANDON: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Wheat Kings. Last season Tri-City dropped a 5-2 against Regina at home on October 13. The last time Tri-City was in Brandon Lukas Dragicevic scored the overtime winner in a 4-3 Tri-City win November 4, 2022. The Americans have won their last five games in Brandon, with the last loss coming October 10, 2008.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Brandon Wheat Kings
Brandon Whynott (12-15-27) Marcus Nyguen (11-11-22)
Jake Sloan (8-17-25) Nolan Flamand (6-12-18)
)Gavin Garland (12-12-24) Dominik Petr (6-10-16)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Brandon Wheat Kings
Power Play - 17.6% (15-for-85) Power Play - 19.4% (13-for-67)
Penalty Kill - 82.0% (73-for-89) Penalty Kill - 81.2% (52-for-64)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
