Rockets Preparing To Host Exceptional Status Defenceman Landon Dupont On November 24

November 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Andrew Cristall of the Kelowna Rockets

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Andrew Cristall of the Kelowna Rockets(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

Don't miss out on the chance to see Exceptional Status defenceman Landon DuPont for the first time as the 15-year-old will make his Prospera Place debut on Sunday, November 24 when he takes on Andrew Cristall and the Kelowna Rockets.

DuPont has had a strong start to his WHL career as the rookie defenceman as he's suited up in 17 games, posting five goals and 19 points, which ranks in the top 10 amongst WHL defencemen. He also played in four games at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge for Team Canada Red, posting four assists in those games, helping Canada to a silver medal.

Cristall has been one of the league's best players since he was returned to Kelowna from the NHL's Washington Capitals, posting 10 goals and 33 points in just 13 games. 'AC' entered his name into the Rockets record books this season, becoming just the seventh player in franchise history to reach the 300-point plateau in their Western Hockey League careers.

