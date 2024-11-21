Pats Fight Back in Third Period, Fall in Shootout

November 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats scored twice in the third period to force extra-time before falling 4-3 in a shootout on Wednesday at the Brandt Centre.

The Pats have gathered at least a point in three straight games (1-0-1-1). Dayton Deschamps and Zackary Shantz scored third period goals for the Pats to tie the game. Kelton Pyne was spectacular in between the pipes for Regina, tying his career-high with 42 saves.

Cole Temple added a first period goal to tie the game going into period number two. Caden Brown made his Pats debut, picking up an assist. Shantz finished the game with two points (1G-1A).

For the Americans, Gavin Garland, Jordan Gavin and Max Curran (1G-1A) scored while Nathan Preston made 24 saves. The Americans improved to 15-5-1-0 while the Pats dropped to 6-11-2-2 on the season.

FINAL SCORE: Americans 4, Pats 3 (SO)

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Americans at 4:13 - Gavin Garland (12), assisted by Carter MacAdams & Brandon Whynott // The Americans entered the Pats zone on a partial two-on-one and MacAdams found Garland alone in front and he went behind the back between the legs and beat Pyne to make it 1-0 Americans.

1-1: Pats at 16:25 - Cole Temple (4), assisted by Zackary Shantz // Shantz stole the puck at the Pats line and got the pass to Temple who streaked in on the left side and from the left circle beat Preston to tie the game up at 1-1.

Second Period

2-1: Americans at 6:11 - Jordan Gavin (9), assisted by Jake Sloan & Max Curran // Gavin snuck past a Pats defender and Sloan hit him with a pass and he flipped a nice backhander past Pyne's blocker to give the Americans a 2-1 lead.

Third Period

3-1: Americans at 1:13 - Max Curran (5), unassisted // Curran stole a cross ice pass in the Pats defensive zone, broke in alone on Pyne and scored to make it 3-1 for the visitors.

3-2: Pats at 2:24 - Dayton Deschamps (2), assisted by Brayden Smith & Logan Peskett // Deschamps let a long-range shot go from the middle point and it deflected off something in front and beat a screened Preston to pull the Pats back to within one at 3-2.

3-3: Pats at 4:25 - Zackary Shantz (6), assisted by Caden Brown & John Babcock // Brown found a streaking Shantz who busted in alone and was able to sneak the shot past the Americans netminder to tie the contest up at 3-3.

Overtime

No scoring.

Shootout

Regina: Whitehead - no goal

Tri-City: Curran - no goal

Regina: Brown - no goal

Tri-City: Gavin - no goal

Regina: Moore - no goal

Tri-City: Garland - no goal

Regina: Spencer - no goal

Tri-City: Whynott - goal

Americans win.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 10-10-6-1-27 | Tri-City- 15-13-13-4-45

PP : Regina - 0/1 | Tri-City - 0/3

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (42 saves / 45 shots)

Tri-City: Nathan Preston (24 saves / 27 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Kelton Pyne (42 Saves) - Pats

Second: Zackary Shantz (1G-1A) - Pats

Third: Max Curran (1G-1A) - Americans

COMING UP

The Regina Pats will play eight straight games on the road, and that starts on Friday, November 22 with a 7pm puck drop against the Swift Current Broncos. The Pats will then head to Prince Albert to battle the Raiders on Saturday, November 23 at 7pm.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.