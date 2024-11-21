Rockets Acquire Rhett Stoesser From Rebels For Pair Of Draft Picks

November 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Goaltender Rhett Stoesser with the Red Deer Rebels

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Red Deer Rebels) Goaltender Rhett Stoesser with the Red Deer Rebels(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Red Deer Rebels)

The Kelowna Rockets announced today they have acquired goaltender Rhett Stoesser from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round selection and a 2027 fourth-round selection in the WHL Prospects Draft.

"We're excited to bring Rhett to Kelowna," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "We like his size and his compete in the net."

Stoesser, 19, has played parts of three seasons with the Rebels. The Cremona, Alberta native has played in 65 games over those three seasons with his best statistically coming in 2022-23 where he played in 25 games and registered a 2.35 goals-against-average as well as a .910 save percentage to go along with a 19-6-0-0 record. His season earned him the nod as the goaltender for the Western Hockey League's Central Division first-team all-star.

In his career, Stoesser has a 2.77 goals-against-average as well as a .899 save percentage with a career record of 33-21-2-4 and five shutouts. He's played in seven games this season for the Rebels, going 2-2-1-1.

Kelowna is wrapping up a three-game homestand over the weekend when they take on the Vancouver Giants on Friday, November 22nd before welcoming Landon DuPont and the Everett Silvertips to Prospera Place for the first time this season on Sunday, November 24. Puck drop for the game against Vancouver will go at 7:05 PM while Sunday's matinee game will go at 4:05 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

Images from this story



Goaltender Rhett Stoesser with the Red Deer Rebels

(Red Deer Rebels)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.