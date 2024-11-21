Hitmen Acquire Tanner Howe from Pats
November 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Calgary Hitmen News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have acquired Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Tanner Howe from the Regina Pats in exchange for defenceman Reese Hamilton, forward Keets Fawcett, a third-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and a second-round pick in 2027.
Howe, a product of Prince Albert, SK, is in his fourth full season in the Western Hockey League. He spent this past season as the Captain of the Regina Pats where he led his team with 28 goals, 49 assists for 77 points in 68 games. This past June, the forward was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round, 46th overall, in the 2024 NHL Draft and signed an entry-level deal with the club early July. Howe was one of 39 CHL players invited to Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase this past summer. In his WHL career so far, Howe has registered 240 points (98G, 142A) in 217 games.
"We are very excited to add a two-way player and leader to our group. Through his three plus years in the Western Hockey League, Tanner has demonstrated that he is an elite player and a leader." said General Manager Garry Davidson. "Making a trade for this caliber of player means you have to make the tough decision to part with good young players. We wish Keets and Reese the very best as they move forward in their careers"
TANNER HOWE - FORWARD
HOMETOWN: Prince Albert, SK
DOB: November 28, 2005
HEIGHT: 5'11
WEIGHT: 182 lbs
SHOOTS: Left
Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM
2024-25 Regina Pats WHL 10 6 1 7 8
2023-24 Regina Pats WHL 68 28 49 77 77
2022-23 Regina Pats WHL 67 36 49 85 74
2021-21 Regina Pats WHL 64 27 42 69 22
Calgary returns to play on Friday, Nov. 22 when they welcome the Victoria Royals to Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7:00 p.m. start.
