Tigers Triumph in Overtime against Raiders

November 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Medicine Hat Tigers faced off against the Prince Albert Raiders in a lively opening period Wednesday night. Just under three minutes in, the Tigers went to the power play after Lukas Dragicevic was called for delay of game. Despite sustained pressure, Raiders netminder Max Hildebrand stood tall, keeping the Tigers off the board.

Moments later, Tiger Marcus Pacheco connected with Bryce Pickford, who attempted a wrap-around that Hildebrand miraculously kept from crossing the goal line, keeping the game tied at zero.

Midway through the period, the Tigers' persistence paid off as Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll set up Marcus Ruck, who slid the puck back across the ice to brother Liam Ruck for a wide-open shot, capping off a dazzling passing play by the 16-year-olds to make it 1-0 Tigers.

With just over four minutes remaining, Ethan Neutens was sent off for charging, giving the Raiders their first power play of the night, soon after, Oasiz Weisblatt's interference penalty extended the Raiders' advantage to a brief 5-on-3.

Although the Tigers killed off the first penalty, the Raiders capitalized seconds later when Aiden Oiring put one past a downed Harrison Meneghin during a scramble, to tie the game at 1-1. Unfortunately, Meneghin left the game after the goal and was replaced by Jordan Switzer.

Before the period ended, Oiring was called for cross-checking, giving the Tigers a power play opportunity that carried over for the first 42 seconds of the second period.

The second period remained scoreless but was anything but dull, both teams kept up a blistering pace, exchanging chances and covering plenty of ice through the first half of the period.

With five minutes left in the frame, Daxon Rudolph was called for high sticking on Mathew Ward. The sequence also saw Marcus Pacheco and Justice Christensen pick up offsetting minors, giving the Tigers a 5-on-4 power play. Despite their efforts, the Raiders' penalty kill stood firm, keeping the game tied.

With just over two minutes remaining, it was Ward with a penalty of his own, taking a roughing penalty after sending a Raiders player into the Tigers bench. Prince Albert's power play was stifled, with the Tigers effectively shutting down any dangerous opportunities to close out the period. Tied 1-1.

The Tigers were on the penalty kill early, as Niilopekka Muhonen was called for interference just two minutes in. The Tigers' penalty-killing unit stayed strong, shutting down the Raiders' attack and maintaining the momentum.

Midway through the period, Oli Chenier was called for boarding, giving the Tigers' potent power play another chance. During the advantage, the Tigers called a timeout to strategize, and it paid off as Gavin McKenna delivered his 15th goal of the season with a sharp-angle shot from behind the net that ricocheted off Raiders goaltender Max Hildebrand and in as the penalty expired, putting the Tigers ahead 2-1.

Even with the Tigers pressing hard in the final minutes, the Raiders managed to break through. Krzysztof Macias capitalized on a quick transition, firing a shot past the blocker of Jordan Switzer to tie the game at 2-2 with just under 90 seconds left in regulation.

In overtime, the Tigers wasted no time. Just over a minute into the extra frame, Gavin McKenna stripped the puck from a Raiders defender at the hash marks, creating a quick 2-on-1 opportunity. McKenna threaded a perfect pass to Hunter St. Martin, who buried his 50th career WHL goal to secure the win for the Tigers.

The Tigers were relentless throughout, recording an impressive 55 shots on net in their 3-2 overtime victory.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/4 - 0%

PK: 3/4 - 75%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Max Hildebrand - Prince Albert

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Aiden Oiring - Prince Albert

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Oasiz Weisblatt

The Tigers are back in action Friday night as they finish of their road trip in Edmonton. Game time is 7:00PM (MST) You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

