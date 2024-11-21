Edmonton Oil Kings Debut Teddy Bear Toss Jerseys

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to be hosting Teddy Bear Toss, presented by The Brick for the 17th season this Sunday, November 24.

Limited tickets are still available for the game against the Red Deer Rebels that starts at 4p.m.. Tickets can be purchased at oilkings.ca, but a limited number are still available.

Today, the Oil Kings unveiled their one-of-a-kind jerseys for the game, in a theme that hasn't been done before. The jerseys will be auctioned and raffled off at the game and the net proceeds will benefit 880 CHED's Santas Anonymous.

"It's the BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR on our schedule and we couldn't be more excited." said Oil Kings Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski. "Our Teddy Bear Toss game is true to us as a junior hockey team with unparrelled family fun and exciting hockey action while we also support our community. We are getting ever so close to a complete sellout of Rogers Place so make sure you get your seats before they are gone!

"If you are planning to join us on for Teddy Bear Toss, we are asking everyone to bring not just one, but multiple bears to toss onto the ice when we score our first goal. It's the one game on the schedule you do not want to miss."

Last season, Landon Hanson sent the teddy bears flying 12:46 into the first period with a total of 14,729 stuffed animals going to Santas Anonymous. Nearly $18,000 was raised, and over 17,000 fans cheered the Oil Kings to victory. The Oil Kings are looking to exceed both numbers this year with already a near-capacity crowd!

Since the first iteration of the Teddy Bear Toss game for the Oil Kings, over 160,000 stuffed toys have been tossed, and more than $200,000 has been raised for charity.

This year also marks the first Sunday for a Teddy Bear Toss since 2007/2008, the first year of the team!

Off the ice, there will be tons of fun around the rink for all ages with a Carnival Zone with bouncy castles, face painting, and more as part of Family Fun Sundays. Yes, face painting is for all ages.

Fans are encouraged to bring, multiple new stuffed toys to the game, but are asked to bag them in a clear plastic bags. Bags will also be made available inside Rogers Place for those who do not have an appropriate bag.

Fan will also have the chance to purchase The Brick's Brickley Bear on the concourse during the game for $20 with all proceeds from those sales going to the Stollery Children's Hospital.

The Oil Kings next home game is Friday, November 22 when the Medicine Hat Tigers come to town.

It's Country Night at Rogers Place, with a petting zoo in the plaza pre-game!

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at oilkings.ca.

