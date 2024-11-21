Rebels Trade Stoesser to Kelowna, Recall Shore
November 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President & General Manager Brent Sutter today announced that the club has completed a trade with the Kelowna Rockets.
The Rebels have traded 19-year-old goaltender Rhett Stoesser to Kelowna in exchange for a fourth-round pick at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, and a fourth-round pick at the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.
Stoesser was signed by the Rebels after attending training camp in 2022 as a free agent invite. In 65 career appearances with the Rebels, the Carstairs, AB native has a 2.77 goals-against average, .899 save percentage, and a 33-21-2-4 record with five shutouts. He is 10th on the club's all-time wins list and fifth on the team's all-time shutouts list. Stoesser was the WHL Central Division Goaltender of the Year in 2022-23.
In a corresponding roster move, the Rebels have recalled 16-year-old goaltender Peyton Shore from the Virden Oil Capitals of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL).
Shore began the 2024-25 season on the Rebels roster before being assigned to Virden on October 7. In seven appearances with the Oil Capitals, he posted a 2.13 goals-against average and .920 save percentage with a 4-2-0 record and one shutout.
"We want to thank Head Coach and General Manager Tyson Ramsey and the Oil Capitals coaching staff for their understanding and helping Peyton's development," says Sutter. "We're grateful for the opportunity to work with them through the Western Canadian Development Model."
