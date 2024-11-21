Garrett Pitches 33-Save Shutout in 4-0 Win over Lethbridge

November 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Alex Garrett stopped all 33 shots thrown his way as the Everett Silvertips bested the Central Division-leading Lethbridge Hurricanes at Angel of the Winds Arena Wednesday night.

Everett's newest trade acquisition Jaxsin Vaughan set the tone early into the second period, dropping the gloves with Lethbridge's Landen Ward as they both received five-minute major penalties for fighting. Jesse Heslop opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal on the ensuing Lethbridge powerplay 10:41 into the second period, slipping a backhander between the legs of Lethbridge's netminder Brady Smith.

Caine Wilke followed suit and put the Silvertips up two with a snipe, assisted by Lukas Kaplan, at 13:44. A too many men penalty on Lethbridge gifted the Silvertips a powerplay opportunity which Eric Jamieson used to bury a slapshot off a pass from Landon Dupont at 16:34, the Tips third goal of the night.

Julius Miettinen tacked on a powerplay goal 29 seconds into the 3rd period batting in an airborne puck, completing a 4-0 score.

Alex Garrett's 33-save shutout is the second of his Western Hockey League career and his first as a Silvertip. Brady Smith turned aside 28 of 32 in the loss for Lethbridge.

Everett improved to 17-3-1 on the year with the win, the best record in the WHL.

