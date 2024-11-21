Oil Kings Snap Losing Streak against Royals

November 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings broke their four-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a 5-1 win over the Victoria Royals.

While the Oil Kings were outshot 12-7 in the first period, they seemed to have more scoring chances, and it showed on the scoreboard with a 3-1 lead. First, Adam Jecho's sixth of the season was scored on a powerplay from a nice feed from Gracyn Sawchyn who earned his 100th WHL assist on the play. Then Cole Miller had one go off his leg to make it 2-0 before the Royals brought it back to within one courtesy of Keaton Verhoeff on a Victoria powerplay. Luke Powell gave the Oil Kings the two-goal lead back at the 16:23 mark of the first and Edmonton didn't look back after that.

In the final two periods, the Oil Kings outshot the Royals 32-15, and got a second period goal from Joe Iginla, and a third period marker from Miller, his second of the evening.

Alex Worthington was excellent in the Edmonton net as well, stopping 26 of 27 shots he faced. The Edmonton powerplay was 2-for-5, while the penalty kill was 5-for-6.

Edmonton now improves to 9-10-1-1 on the season, and are eighth in the Eastern Conference after Wednesday's games.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Friday night as they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers at Rogers Place for Country Night.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.