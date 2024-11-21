Pats Complete Blockbuster Trade with Hitmen

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have traded 2005-born forward Tanner Howe to the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a 2007-born defenceman Reese Hamilton, 2006-born forward Keets Fawcett a 2025 third-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

"While this is an important trade for our franchise, it is also very difficult moving a quality person, and quality player, in Tanner Howe," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "Tanner plays the game the right way, is a tremendous leader, and is a person with great values and integrity. He has a very bright future in the game, and we wish him the best in Calgary, and beyond with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tanner will always be a Pat."

"We are excited to add Reese Hamilton, Keets Fawcett, and valuable draft capital to our hockey club," continued Millar. "Hamilton is considered one of the top young defensemen in the WHL, is an elite skater, puck mover, and will help generate offense for our team from the back-end. Fawcett plays the game hard, is a good skater, and had an impressive rookie season as a 17-year-old scoring 19 goals."

Hamilton, 17, has tallied three points (1G-2A) in 20 games with the Hitmen this season. Last season, the Whitewood, Sask. product led all 2007-born defenceman in the WHL with 31 points (8G-23A) in 42 games, where 21 of Hamilton's 31 points (3G-18A) came in the second half of the season, including a five-point game on March 23.

The 6-foot, 170 lb. left-shot defenceman was selected fourth overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Hamilton has represented Canada at three tournaments, dressing for Team Canada Red at the U17's in 2023 before winning two gold medals with Canada at two U18 tournaments.

First, Hamilton won gold as an underager at the World U18 Championships in April before winning gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. Hamilton will play for Team CHL at the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge on November 26th in London and November 27th in Oshawa.

Fawcett, 18, has recorded seven points (2G-5A) in 19 games this season. The Grimshaw, Alta. product tallied 45 points (19G-26A) in 65 games last season which was sixth on the Hitmen in scoring, and top 20 amongst players in his age group. The 5-foot-11, 175 lb left-shot forward broke out in the second half for Calgary, recording 28 of his 45 points (12G-16A) after January 1.

Howe, 18, posted seven points (6G-1A) in 10 games with the Pats this season. The third youngest captain in franchise history led the Pats in goals (28), assists (49), points (77), power play points (23) and games (68) in 2023-24. The Prince Albert, Sask. product was selected 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 5-foot-11, 182 lb. right-shot forward finishes his Pats career with 240 points (98G-142A) in 217 games. In franchise history, Howe ranks T-50th in goals, T-33rd in assists and 40th in points.

The Pats now hold 15 picks in the first three rounds of the 2025, 2026, and 2027 WHL Prospects Draft, including five first-round picks, six second-round picks and five third-round selections.

