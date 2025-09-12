Week 14: Western Conference Player of the Week A'ja Wilson

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A'ja Wilson takes home Western Conference Player of the Week honors AGAIN and finishes the regular szn with the most POTW wins in league history!

Wilson averaged 24.0 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 3.0 BPG in a 5-0 week that extended the Aces' historic win streak to 16

