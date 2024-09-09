Warriors Trim Preseason Roster by Three Players

September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have trimmed their preseason roster to 26 players after reassigning three players on Monday.

After opening the preseason schedule against the Regina Pats over the weekend, the Warriors have reassigned defenceman Cohen Williams, along with forwards Preston Hoppe and Maxon Johnston.

Williams, the Warriors' 2024 second round pick, made his WHL preseason debut on Saturday against Regina in Assiniboia. He will join the Okanagan Hockey Academy's U18 prep team.

Hoppe was selected by the Warriors in the sixth round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and suited up on Friday against Regina in Estevan. He now joins the Tisdale Trojans in the Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA Hockey League.

Johnston, a fifth round pick in 2024, also made his WHL preseason debut on Friday in Estevan. He will move down the hall from the Warriors to join the Moose Jaw U18 AAA Warriors in the SMAAAHL.

The Warriors' preseason roster now has 15 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders.

Moose Jaw will close out the preseason with a home-and-home set against the Swift Current Broncos this weekend.

