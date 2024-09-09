Warriors Sign Perrin to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that Cooper Perrin has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We're pleased that Cooper has chosen to commit to the Warriors and the Western Hockey League, we look forward watching Cooper develop into a solid WHL defenseman," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

The Warriors selected Perrin, a Saskatoon product, with the 99th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Perrin played last season with the Saskatoon Outlaws U15 AA team where he posted 10 goals and 29 points in 24 games.

The 15-year-old also suited up in four games with the Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA team during the regular season and three more games at the 2024 Telus Cup West Regional.

"Cooper is a smooth skating defenceman with great vision and lots of offensive upside," Ripplinger said.

Perrin will be playing with the Blazers this season in the Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA Hockey League.

The Warriors will be back in action this weekend when they face the Swift Current Broncos for a home-and-home set to finish off the preseason.

