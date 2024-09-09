Eight Broncos off to NHL Rookie Camps

Swift Current, SK - As the pre-season continues the Swift Current Broncos will see five players make their way to NHL Rookie Camps starting this week for all teams.

The five players heading off to Rookie Camp include:

G Reid Dyck '04 - Utah Hockey Club

F Connor Hvidston '04 - Boston Bruins

D Jakub Dvorak '05 - Los Angeles Kings

F Clarke Caswell '06 - Seattle Kraken

F Luke Mistelbacher '06 - Winnipeg Jets.

Along with our pre-season roster, three former Broncos will be heading to NHL Rookie Camps as well.

D Owen Pickering '04 - Pittsburgh Penguins

C Conor Geekie '04 - Tampa Bay Lightning

F Josh Filmon '04 - New Jersey Devils

The Broncos organization wishes, Reid, Connor, Jakub, Clarke, Luke, Owen, Conor and Josh all the best pushing towards their goals of becoming professional hockey players, we know they will represent the Broncos and the City of Swift Current with pride.

