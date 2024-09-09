T-Birds Sign Kai Richards

September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are excited to announce the signing of 2009 forward Kai Richards to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Kai had an exceptional camo and in the short time since we drafted him has taken great steps," Said Director of Player Personnel Craig Goebel. "He has the ability to be a point producer in time and look forward to him being a Thunderbird. Welcome to Kai and his family to the team!"

Richards was drafted by the T-Birds in the 7th round 151st overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Richards spent the last season with the St Albert U15 AAA Sabers, recording 22 goals and 40 assist for 62 points in 34 games.

About the Seattle Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.

T-Birds Extras

Wednesday September 11th the T-Birds host the Victoria Royals at 7:05pm, in their only preseason home game at the accesso ShoWare Center.

The final game of the pre-season will take place Thursday September 12th vs the Everett Silvertips at 7:05pm in Everett.

The Thunderbirds begin the 2024-25 Regular Season on the road on Friday, September 21st in Vancouver as they take on the Giants. The T-Bird will host their home opener is Saturday, September 28th against the Wenatchee Wild.

Visit SeattleThunderbirds.com for Tickets or more information.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.