Wheat Kings Re-Assign Two Players, Announce Three Veterans off to NHL Camp

September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







The Brandon Wheat Kings roster continues to evolve ahead of this seasons WHL Opener on Friday September 20th.

15 year-old 2024 WHL Draft picks, Chase Surkan and Prabh Bhathal, have been re-assigned to their respective U-18 teams.

Surkan, a first round draft choice of the Wheat Kings in 2024, sustained an injury in the black and gold game that would keep him out of the lineup for both pre-season games.

Bhathal, a second round 2024 WHL pick, saw ice time both Friday and Sunday against the Saskatoon Blades, finishing the weekend with 1 goal and 2 assists.

In other roster moves, Carson Bjarnason, Charlie Elick and Marcus Nguyen are all on their ways to their NHL Camps.

Carson Bjarnason - Philadelphia Flyers Camp (PHI 2023 2nd Round NHL Draft choice)

Charlie Elick - Columbus Blue Jackets Camp (CBJ 2024 2nd Round NHL Draft choice)

Marcus Nguyen - Florida Panthers Camp (INVITE)

The latest roster move leaves the team at 28 players.

The Brandon Wheat Kings host the Regina Pats this Friday night at Westoba Place in their final pre-season home game before Home Opener. Tickets available at BWKTickets.com

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.