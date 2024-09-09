Gardner, Lisowsky, Molendyk Attending NHL Camps

Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Blades goaltender Evan Gardner, forward Brandon Lisowsky, and defenceman Tanner Molendyk are off to their respective NHL training camps this week.

Gardner is headed to Columbus Blue Jackets rookie camp after being selected by the organization in the second round (60 overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas, NV. The 6-foot-1 netminder not only had one of the best rookie seasons in franchise history but one of the best by any Blades netminder. Gardner went 21-5-0-2 in his first WHL season in 2023-24, leading the league in save percentage (.927) and goals-against average (1.91). Both numbers set a single-season franchise record for a Blue and Gold netminder with a minimum 30 games played. The Fort St. John, BC native recorded four shutouts last season, tied for second most in the league alongside teammate Austin Elliott. Gardner's play caught attention from across the league as he was named a finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year, received two WHL Goalie of the Week awards, and three WHL Rookie of the Week recognitions. Gardner defended the crease in the Blades' run to the Eastern Conference Final going 10-1-3 with a .910 save percentage, 2.33 goals-against average, and one shutout. The 18-year-old sensation has yet to be defeated in regulation on home soil in the regular season or playoffs, with his only two losses coming in Game 1 and Game 7 overtime of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Lisowsky is attending his third straight Toronto Maple Leafs rookie camp. The 20-year-old sniper is coming off a career-high season in which he scored 42 goals, 38 assists, and 80 points in 68 games. Lisowsky finished second on the team in goals, powerplay goals (13), and game-winning goals (8) behind only Anaheim Ducks prospect Egor Sidorov. The Port Coquitlam, BC native came through when it mattered most, scoring three overtime goals during the regular season, the most by any Blade. Lisowsky was a key factor in the club's deep playoff run, scoring seven goals, ten assists, and 17 points in 16 games. Even with his lethal offensive ability, the 5-foot-9 hoss was an effective defensive forward with relentless back-checking and stick-checking ability. The career-Blade's work ethic was recognized by the club as he was awarded the Blades' Unsung Hero award. Drafted by the Leafs in the seventh round (218 overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Lisowsky became a free agent this past summer after going unsigned. With another invite to camp, Lisowsky has another opportunity to show how effective his game can be at the pro level.

Molendyk returns to Nashville Predators rookie and main camp for a second straight fall after the club drafted him in the first round (24 overall) at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in Nashville, TN. The McBride, BC product set a career-high in goals (10), assists (46), and points (56) in 50 games last season, 17 less than the previous season. Molendyk was named to Team Canada for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in December alongside Minten, but an upper-body injury kept him from playing in the tournament. Molendyk was a workhorse for the Blue and Gold in the playoffs, scoring three goals, seven assists, and ten points in 16 games.

NHL training camps begin Wednesday, Sept. 11 for physical testing, with on-ice sessions beginning the following day.

