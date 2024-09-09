Cougars Drop 6-2 Decision to Edmonton to Conclude Weekend
September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
EDSON, AB - The Prince George Cougars took an early lead in the opening period, but could not sustain it as they fell 6-2 to the Edmonton Oil Kings, Sunday afternoon at the Edson Ice and Leisure Centre.
THE GOALS:
1st PERIOD:
PG: Lee Shurgot (1) assisted by Aiden Foster (0:38)
EDM: Matthew Gallant (1) assisted by Cage Smith (3:03)
2nd PERIOD:
EDM: John Szabo (SH) (1) assisted by Jack Toogood (8:45)
EDM: Matthew Gallant (2) assisted by Owen Mastroianni and Roan Woodward (10:17)
PG: Ryan Richter (1) assisted by Carson Carels and Evan Groening (19:27)
3rd PERIOD:
EDM: Smyth Rebman (1) assisted by Josh Lee (10:55)
EDM: John Szabo (SH) (2) assisted by Jack Toogood (13:40)
EDM: John Szabo (3) assisted by Joe Iginla and Kayden Stroeder (17:41)
FINAL SHOTS:
PG: 29 EDM: 41
POWER-PLAYS:
PG: 0-2 EDM: 1-6
GOALTENDING:
PG: Brady Holtvogt - 35/41 - 60:00
EDM: Hudson Perry - 20/22 - 40:00
EDM: Alex Worthington - 7/7- 20:00
