Cougars Drop 6-2 Decision to Edmonton to Conclude Weekend

September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







EDSON, AB - The Prince George Cougars took an early lead in the opening period, but could not sustain it as they fell 6-2 to the Edmonton Oil Kings, Sunday afternoon at the Edson Ice and Leisure Centre.

THE GOALS:

1st PERIOD:

PG: Lee Shurgot (1) assisted by Aiden Foster (0:38)

EDM: Matthew Gallant (1) assisted by Cage Smith (3:03)

2nd PERIOD:

EDM: John Szabo (SH) (1) assisted by Jack Toogood (8:45)

EDM: Matthew Gallant (2) assisted by Owen Mastroianni and Roan Woodward (10:17)

PG: Ryan Richter (1) assisted by Carson Carels and Evan Groening (19:27)

3rd PERIOD:

EDM: Smyth Rebman (1) assisted by Josh Lee (10:55)

EDM: John Szabo (SH) (2) assisted by Jack Toogood (13:40)

EDM: John Szabo (3) assisted by Joe Iginla and Kayden Stroeder (17:41)

FINAL SHOTS:

PG: 29 EDM: 41

POWER-PLAYS:

PG: 0-2 EDM: 1-6

GOALTENDING:

PG: Brady Holtvogt - 35/41 - 60:00

EDM: Hudson Perry - 20/22 - 40:00

EDM: Alex Worthington - 7/7- 20:00

