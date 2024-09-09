Spokane Chiefs Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs single game tickets for the 2024-2025 regular season are on sale now! Fans can purchase tickets online at SpokaneChiefs.com/Tickets, in person at the Chiefs' Ticket Office, or by calling 509.535.PUCK.

Score tickets to all of the biggest games including Blue Moon Opening Night, Teddy Bear Toss presented by Jubilant HollisterStier, Military Appreciation presented by Pizza Factory, Chiefs Fight Cancer presented by Inland Imaging and so much more!

The Spokane Chiefs Package Holder Party is Tuesday, September 10 at the Spokane Arena from 5:30 PM- 7:00 PM.

