Cougars Fall 6-3 to Oil Kings to Begin Pre-Season
September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
EDSON, AB - The Prince George Cougars clawed back to tie the game after being down 3-0, however, they ultimately fell 6-3 to the Edmonton Oil Kings to kick off their four-game pre-season schedule. Evan Groening propelled the Cougar offence, scoring twice, while Carson Carels added a single.
THE GOALS:
1st Period:
1-0 EDM: Noa Ta'amu (1) assisted by Presley Kerner and Ethan MacKenzie at 1:16.
2-0 EDM: Luke Powell (1) assisted by Ethan MacKenzie and Matthew Williams
3-0 EDM: Jack Toogood (1) assisted by Eastyn Mannix
3-1 EDM: Evan Groening (1) assisted by Leth Hunter and Patrick Sopiarz
2nd Period:
3-2 EDM: Carson Carels (PP) (1) assisted by Lee Shurgot and Jett Lajoie
3rd Period:
3-3: Evan Groening (PP) (1) assisted by Carson Carels and Lee Shurgot
4-3 EDM: Ethan MacKenzie (1) assisted by Smyth Rebman and Cole Miller
5-3 EDM: Joe Iginla (1) assisted by Ethan MacKenzie and Luke Powell
6-3 EDM: Landon Hanson (1) assisted by Joe Iginla and Cage Smith
FINAL SHOTS:
PG: 25 EDM:51
POWER-PLAYS:
PG: 2-6 EDM: 0-4
GOALTENDING:
PG: Brady Holtvogt - 45/51 - 60:00
EDM: Alex Worthington - 17/19 - 40:00
EDM: Parker Snell - 5/6 - 20:00
