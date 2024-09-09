Cougars Fall 6-3 to Oil Kings to Begin Pre-Season

September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







EDSON, AB - The Prince George Cougars clawed back to tie the game after being down 3-0, however, they ultimately fell 6-3 to the Edmonton Oil Kings to kick off their four-game pre-season schedule. Evan Groening propelled the Cougar offence, scoring twice, while Carson Carels added a single.

THE GOALS:

1st Period:

1-0 EDM: Noa Ta'amu (1) assisted by Presley Kerner and Ethan MacKenzie at 1:16.

2-0 EDM: Luke Powell (1) assisted by Ethan MacKenzie and Matthew Williams

3-0 EDM: Jack Toogood (1) assisted by Eastyn Mannix

3-1 EDM: Evan Groening (1) assisted by Leth Hunter and Patrick Sopiarz

2nd Period:

3-2 EDM: Carson Carels (PP) (1) assisted by Lee Shurgot and Jett Lajoie

3rd Period:

3-3: Evan Groening (PP) (1) assisted by Carson Carels and Lee Shurgot

4-3 EDM: Ethan MacKenzie (1) assisted by Smyth Rebman and Cole Miller

5-3 EDM: Joe Iginla (1) assisted by Ethan MacKenzie and Luke Powell

6-3 EDM: Landon Hanson (1) assisted by Joe Iginla and Cage Smith

FINAL SHOTS:

PG: 25 EDM:51

POWER-PLAYS:

PG: 2-6 EDM: 0-4

GOALTENDING:

PG: Brady Holtvogt - 45/51 - 60:00

EDM: Alex Worthington - 17/19 - 40:00

EDM: Parker Snell - 5/6 - 20:00

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.