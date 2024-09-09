Eleven Current Americans Players and Alumni Heading to NHL Rookie Camps

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that 11 current players and alumni are heading to NHL Rookie Camps. Included are Tomas Suchanek (Anaheim Ducks), Jake Sloan (Boston Bruins), Adam Mechura (Boston Bruins), Parker Bell (Calgary Flames), Jalen Luypen (Chicago Blackhawks), Max Curran (Colorado Avalanche), Lukas Matecha (Florida Panthers), Lukas Dragicevic (Seattle Kraken), Jake Gudelj (St. Louis Blues), Terrell Goldsmith (Utah Hockey Club) and Deagan McMillan (Vancouver Canucks).

Suchanek, from Prerov, Czechia, wrapped up a sensational first professional season in the Ducks organization last year. Originally joining them on an American Hockey League Contract, Suchanek went 14-10-5 with a .910 save percentage and 2.92 goals against average along with three shutouts for the San Diego Gulls earning himself a three-year, entry-level contract from the Ducks. Unfortunately, an injury suffered during offseason training will force Suchanek to miss most of the 2024-25 season.

With the Americans, Suchanek played in 88 games posting a 39-38-5-2 record with a 3.44 goals against average and a .906 save percentage from 2021-2023. He made a name for himself at the 2023 World Junior Championships, backstopping Czechia to the gold medal game against Canada with a 5-2 record, 1.51 goals against average and .934 save percentage over the tournament.

Sloan, from Leduc County, Alberta, is entering his fifth and final season with the Americans and is set to serve as team captain this year. Originally drafted in the third round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Sloan has racked up 168 points (72-96-168) in 203 career games with the Americans.

Mechura, from Pisek, Czechia, played 59 games with the Americans, mostly during the 2022-23 season. Drafted fourth overall in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, Mechura made the most of his one full season with Tri-City by scoring 52 points (26-26-52) in 58 games. He then added a goal and six assists in six playoff games against the Prince George Cougars.

Mechura appeared in the season opener for the Americans last year before signing a two-year contract with the Providence Bruins, the AHL affiliate of Boston. He spent the majority of last year with the ECHL's Maine Mariners posting 48 points (22-26-48) in 63 games.

Bell, from Campbell River, B.C., graduated from the WHL last season following a five-year career with the Americans. Selected 102nd overall in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft, Bell skated in 239 games with Tri-City recording 184 points (77-107-184). After a breakout season in 2021-22 Bell was taken in the fifth round, 155th overall by the Flames in the 2022 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Calgary on September 21, 2023.

Luypen, from Kelowna, B.C., played in just 38 games with the Americans but was a major contributor during his short time with the club. In those 38 games Luypen scored 39 points (18-21-39) before scoring three goals and three assists in six playoff games.

Drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks, Luypen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Chicago in August of 2022. He spent all of last season with their AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, posting 20 points (4-16-20) in 64 games.

Curran, from Prague, Czechia, is set for his second season with the Americans after being selected 39th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. Though limited to 40 games due to an injury last year, Curran scored 32 points (5-27-32) during the 2023-24 season. He was drafted in the fifth round, 161st overall by the Avalanche in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Matecha, from Paradubice, Czechia, is also entering his second year in Tri-City after he was drafted 99th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. Also limited due to an injury suffered last year, Matecha played in 35 games in 2023-24 with a 13-19-1-1 record, 3.42 goals against average and .901 save percentage.

Dragicevic spent the first three years of his WHL career with the Americans, skating in 202 games and recording 157 points (35-122-157). He was drafted 57th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken. He was traded to the Prince Albert Raiders over the offseason.

Gudelj, from North Vancouver, B.C., was acquired from the Spokane Chiefs ahead of the 2023-24 season. After suffering an injury in November Gudelj was limited to just 16 games with Tri-City last year, scoring three goals and adding four assists. To date Gudelj has skated in 135 career WHL games posting 29 points (14-15-29).

Goldsmith, from Fort St. James, B.C., was acquired from the Prince Albert Raiders over the offseason. Drafted 15th overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft by Prince Albert, Goldsmith comes to Tri-City with 185 career games under his belt.

His sound defensive play and imposing physical presence caught the eyes of the Arizona Coyotes who drafted him 102nd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Coyotes have since relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah and are set for their inaugural season in 2024-25 as the Utah Hockey Club.

McMillan was taken 24th overall by the Americans in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and spent the first three years of his WHL career in Tri-City before being traded to the Victoria Royals. In 170 games he recorded 90 points (36-54-90).

