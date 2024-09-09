Oil Kings Re-Assign Two Players to U18 Clubs

September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings Announced today that they have re-assigned the following players to their respective U18 AAA Clubs.

Kayden Stroeder re-assigned to Saskatoon Contacts (SMAAAHL)

Jensen Marsh re-assigned to Airdrie CFR Bisons (AEHL U18)

Stroeder had one assist in Sunday's pre-season contest against Prince George in Edson, while Marsh was held pointless in his appearance on Saturday against the Cougars in Edson.

The Oil Kings pre-season roster now sits at 17 forwards, 10 defencemen, and four goalies.

The next exhibition action for the Oil Kings is on Saturday, September 14 in Morinville when they take on the Red Deer Rebels.

