Oil Kings Re-Assign Two Players to U18 Clubs
September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings Announced today that they have re-assigned the following players to their respective U18 AAA Clubs.
Kayden Stroeder re-assigned to Saskatoon Contacts (SMAAAHL)
Jensen Marsh re-assigned to Airdrie CFR Bisons (AEHL U18)
Stroeder had one assist in Sunday's pre-season contest against Prince George in Edson, while Marsh was held pointless in his appearance on Saturday against the Cougars in Edson.
The Oil Kings pre-season roster now sits at 17 forwards, 10 defencemen, and four goalies.
The next exhibition action for the Oil Kings is on Saturday, September 14 in Morinville when they take on the Red Deer Rebels.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2024
- Rockets Reduce Roster To 26 - Kelowna Rockets
- September 9 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Two Players to U18 Clubs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Sign Perrin to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars Drop 6-2 Decision to Edmonton to Conclude Weekend - Prince George Cougars
- Gardner, Lisowsky, Molendyk Attending NHL Camps - Saskatoon Blades
- Spokane Chiefs Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Spokane Chiefs
- Cougars Fall 6-3 to Oil Kings to Begin Pre-Season - Prince George Cougars
- Eight Broncos off to NHL Rookie Camps - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Two Players to U18 Clubs
- Oil Kings and Elite Promotional Marketing Announce Jersey Partnership
- Oil Kings 2024-2025 Pre-Season Roster
- Oil Kings Sign Anderson to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Team White Storms Back to Take 2024 Bob McGill Cup