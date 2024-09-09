Five Current Chiefs to Attend NHL Training Camps

September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Five current Chiefs are hitting National Hockey League ice at training camps this fall, including forward Berkly Catton (SEA), goaltender Dawson Cowan (SJS), defenseman Nathan Mayes (TOR), defenseman Will McIsaac (STL) and defenseman Saige Weinstein (COL).

Catton, 18, will attend the Seattle Kraken rookie camp. The Saskatoon, SK native was selected by the Kraken eighth-overall at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in June - the highest-selected Chief since Pat Falloon in 1991 (2nd overall - SJS). He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Seattle in July. The five-foot-ten center finished his second full season with the Chiefs as the fourth-highest scorer in the Western Hockey League with 54 goals and 62 assists for 116 total points. He became the second-highest-scoring 17-year-old in Chiefs history, behind only Pat Falloon, and was named the U.S. Division's Player of the Year at the end of the season. With 140 WHL games under his belt, the forward has amassed 175 total points (78G-97A) and has a 1.25 points per game average. After leading all draft-eligible skaters in the CHL during the 2023-24 season, Catton joins the elite company of Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane and Connor Bedard as the only CHL skaters to put up 50 or more goals and 115 or more points in their draft season this century.

Mayes, 18, will attend the Toronto Maple Leafs rookie camp. The six-foot-four blueliner out of Salmon Arm, BC was selected by the Maple Leafs with the 225th pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Spokane's third-round pick (51st overall) in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, making his debut in the 2021-22 season. He finished his rookie year with a goal and 15 assists, bringing his career total to 17 points in 74 games.

McIsaac, 18, will attend the St. Louis Blues rookie camp. The six-foot-three defenseman from Vancouver, BC was selected 145th overall by the Blues in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. McIsaac finished his second full season with the Chiefs with new career highs across the board - six goals and 21 assists for 27 total points - and improved from a -15 last season to a +15 this season. He was Spokane's third-highest-scoring defenseman for the 2023-24 campaign. Originally drafted by Spokane 28th-overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, McIsaac made his debut in the 2021-22 season.

Weinstein, 19, will attend the Colorado Avalanche rookie camp. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Avalanche in October 2023 as an undrafted free agent. The Edmonton, AB native posted career highs of 10 goals, 15 assists and a +18 last season, earning himself the Chiefs' John "Hitman" Hern Defenseman of the Year Award. In the summer of 2022, Weinstein helped Canada win gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup alongside 11 fellow WHL players. Weinstein has 184 WHL career games in the books and will be the second-oldest defenseman on the team this upcoming season.

Cowan, 18, will attend the San Jose Sharks rookie camp. The six-foot-two netminder from Warren, Manitoba, completed his first full season with the Chiefs in 2023-24 and finished with a 3.59 GAA and .899 SV%. He went 18-20-2-1 in net for Spokane this season and logged 1,322 saves, surpassing the 2,000-save mark for his career with 2,245 total saves so far. He's 30-37-3-3 since his WHL debut in 2021-22, in which he recorded a 23-save shutout for the Winnipeg ICE. Cowan was ranked 5th among North American Goaltenders in the NHL's Central Scouting Service's final rankings and was acquired by Spokane from Winnipeg during the 2022-23 season.

The Chiefs will continue their preseason slate on Thursday, September 12 in Cheney as they take on the Portland Winterhawks at 5:00 p.m. That game will take place at Eastern Washington University, with free tickets for students with ID ($10 for the public).

Spokane will kick off the 2024-25 campaign on the road Friday, September 20 when they face the Prince George Cougars. Single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online, at the Chiefs' Ticket Office, or by calling (509) 535-PUCK.

Former Chiefs expected to participate at NHL training camps:

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, F - Winnipeg Jets

Adam Beckman, F - New Jersey Devils

Jack Finley, F - Tampa Bay Lightning

Bear Hughes, F - Vegas Golden Knights

Tyler Johnson, F - Boston Bruins

Filip Kral, D - Pittsburgh Penguins

Derek Ryan, F - Edmonton Oilers

Ty Smith, D - Pittsburgh Penguins

Jared Spurgeon, D - Minnesota Wild

Graham Sward, D - Winnipeg Jets

Luke Toporowski, F - Minnesota Wild

