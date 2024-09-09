Five Hurricanes to Attend NHL Camps

September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Monday that five players will attend National Hockey League Rookie Camps, including Noah Chadwick (TOR), Miguel Marques (NSH), Harrison Meneghin (TBL), Brayden Edwards (DET) and Landen Ward (OTT).

Chadwick, 19, will attend the Toronto Maple Leafs rookie camp. The Saskatoon, SK, product was selected by the Leafs in the sixth-round (185th overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Toronto in December of 2023. Chadwick, who was named the Hurricanes 32nd captain in team history, has skated in 146 career regular season games with the 'Canes totaling 79 points (19g-60a) along with 44 penalty minutes. He recorded a career- high 56 points (12g-44a) and 24 penalty minutes in 2023-2024. Chadwick will attend his second NHL camp after participating in Toronto's Rookie and Main camp in 2023.

Marques, 18, will participate in the Nashville Predators rookie camp. The Prince George, BC, product was picked in the third-round (87th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft. Marques attended the Predators rookie development camp in the summer in Nashville. He has recorded 100 career points (38g-62a) along with 94 penalty minutes in 136 regular season games with the Hurricanes. The 5'11, 182-pound forward set a career-best 74 points (28g-46a) in 2023-2024.

Meneghin, 19, is set to attend the Tampa Bay Lightning camp. The South Surrey, BC, product was chosen in the seventh- round (206th overall) in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He posted a 27-20-5-0 record for the Hurricanes in 2023-2024 with a 2.59 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. Meneghin had appeared in 90 career regular season games with the 'Canes going 46-32-7-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .913 SV%. This will be his second NHL camp after attending the Minnesota Wild training camp in 2023.

Edwards, 19, will compete in his first NHL camp with the Detroit Red Wings. The Abbotsford, BC, product attended the Red Wings rookie development camp in the summer after being a free-agent invite. He marked a career-best 70 points (31g-39a) for the Hurricanes in 2023-2024. Edwards has appeared in 182 career regular season games split between Lethbridge and the Winnipeg ICE collecting 125 points (51g-74a) along with 78 penalty minutes.

Ward, 18, will attend the Ottawa Senators rookie camp. The Lloydminster, AB, product participated in the Senators rookie development camp in the summer after going undrafted in the 2024 NHL Draft. He finished his rookie season in 2023- 2024 with the Hurricanes totaling eight points (3g-5a) along with a team-high 120 penalty minutes. Ward was named the 'Canes Rookie of the Year last season.

The Hurricanes will continue their 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season on Friday, September 13th when they host the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets for the game can be purchased in advance for $10.00 by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328), by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

The 'Canes will open the 2024-2025 regular season on Friday, September 20th at 7:00pm when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena in the Dairy Queen Home Opener. Individual tickets for the regular season will go on sale on Friday, September 13th at 10:00am.

Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 Hurricanes season are still available, including the new premium season ticket. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.