September 9 - Canes Chatter

September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will play their final home game of the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season schedule on Friday, September 13th at 7:00pm as they welcome the Calgary Hitmen to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/3dmYKa2.

ENMAX Pre-Season Tickets: Tickets for the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season can be purchased for $10.00 in advance online at www.visitlethbridgearena.com or by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre. A portion of the pre-season ticket proceeds will benefit the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association.

FREE Parking: Fans can take advantage of complimentary parking at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena during the ENMAX Pre-Season schedule, courtesy of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Socktember Drive: The Lethbridge Hurricanes will be collecting new socks in support of Onside Restoration's Socktember sock drive. Socks collected will benefit local charities like the YWCA, Grant's Closet and Lethbridge Family Services. Fans are encouraged to bring a new pair of socks to donate for the game on Friday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Season Ticket Pick Up: The 'Canes will hold their annual Season Ticket Pick Up on September 10th and 11th.

Premium Season Ticket holders pick up will take place on Tuesday, September 10th (details emailed directly to Premium Members). The Regular Season Ticket Pick Up will take place on Wednesday, September 11th from 4:00pm until 7:00pm in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Individual Game Tickets: Individual tickets for the 2024-2025 regular season will go on sale on Friday, September 13th at 10:00am. Ticket prices will be $25.00 for an adult and $15.00 for youth (3-17).

Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-more are available. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre or VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403-329-7328 (SEAT) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

39th Annual General Meeting: The Hurricanes will hold their 39th Annual General Meeting on Monday, September 16th at 7:00pm in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Doors will open at 6:00pm for registration. Entrance will be at the NW doors.

Dairy Queen Home Opener: Lethbridge will open the 2024-2025 regular season on Friday, September 20th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm in the Dairy Queen Home Opener. The night will also include the United Way home opener tailgate party from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, in partnership with Browns Socialhouse, VisitLethbridge.com Arena and 106.7 ROCK.

2024-2025 Season Tickets: Fans can still purchase Season Ticket for the 2024-2025 regular season, including the new Premium Season Ticket! Stop by the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre to secure your seats for the entire season.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2024-2025 regular season. Go to www.visitlethbridgearena.ca to secure your 5, 10- or 18-game Flex Packs today! *Flex packs cannot be redeemed until September 13th *

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Tuesday, September 3rd - PRE-SEASON - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (4-1 Win): The Hurricanes opened the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season with a 4-1 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Kai Anderson scored twice while Landen Ward and Chase Petersen added the others. Brody Rotar and Leif Oaten combined to turn aside 39 of the Tigers 40 shots.

Saturday, September 7th - PRE-SEASON - at Red Deer Rebels (5-2 Loss): Lethbridge dropped a 5-2 decision in Red Deer against the Rebels on Saturday in pre-season action. Leo Braillard and Chase Petersen scored in the defeat. Brady Smith stopped 13 of 16 shots while Koen Cleaver allowed two goals on 18 shots he faced. Red Deer went 4/8 on the power play while Lethbridge was 1/6 with the extra man.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, September 13th - PRE-SEASON - vs. Calgary Hitmen (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will welcome the Calgary Hitmen in their final home game of the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season on Friday at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Lethbridge is 1-0-0-0 at home during the exhibition schedule.

Sunday, September 15th - PRE-SEASON - at Medicine Hat Tigers (4:00pm): The 'Canes will complete the exhibition schedule on Sunday afternoon in Medicine Hat against the Tigers at 4:00pm at Co-op Place. Lethbridge defeated Medicine Hat 4-1 on September 3rd to begin the pre-season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.