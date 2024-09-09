Cameron Jacobson Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Portland

September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of defenseman Cameron Jacobson to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. Jacobson signs with the club after a strong performance at last month's Neely Cup.

"We were impressed with Cameron's development this season, and he reinforced that with a very good Neely Cup," said President and General Manager, Mike Johnston. "He plays an up-tempo style and that's why we drafted him."

Jacobson, 16, played the 2023-24 season with the Warman Wildcats U18 AAA program. The Wakaw, Saskatchewan native tallied 5 goals and 18 assists in 44 games with the club. Before playing for the Wildcats, Jacobson skated with the Humboldt Broncos U15 AA team, producing 55 points (9G, 46A) in 60 games with the organization and winning the 2022-23 SAAHL U15 Championship.

The 5-foot-10, 152-pound blueliner's play with the Broncos earned him a 4th-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft by Portland.

Jacobson made his Winterhawks debut this past weekend when Portland played two preseason contests in Everett, Wash. -

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season. -

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.