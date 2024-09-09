Cameron Jacobson Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Portland
September 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of defenseman Cameron Jacobson to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. Jacobson signs with the club after a strong performance at last month's Neely Cup.
"We were impressed with Cameron's development this season, and he reinforced that with a very good Neely Cup," said President and General Manager, Mike Johnston. "He plays an up-tempo style and that's why we drafted him."
Jacobson, 16, played the 2023-24 season with the Warman Wildcats U18 AAA program. The Wakaw, Saskatchewan native tallied 5 goals and 18 assists in 44 games with the club. Before playing for the Wildcats, Jacobson skated with the Humboldt Broncos U15 AA team, producing 55 points (9G, 46A) in 60 games with the organization and winning the 2022-23 SAAHL U15 Championship.
The 5-foot-10, 152-pound blueliner's play with the Broncos earned him a 4th-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft by Portland.
Jacobson made his Winterhawks debut this past weekend when Portland played two preseason contests in Everett, Wash. -
Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season. -
The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2024
- Cameron Jacobson Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Portland - Portland Winterhawks
- Five Royals Invited to NHL Rookie Camps - Victoria Royals
- Five Current Chiefs to Attend NHL Training Camps - Spokane Chiefs
- Wheat Kings Re-Assign Two Players, Announce Three Veterans off to NHL Camp - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Eleven Current Americans Players and Alumni Heading to NHL Rookie Camps - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Sign Kai Richards - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Five Hurricanes to Attend NHL Camps - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Warriors Trim Preseason Roster by Three Players - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Rockets Reduce Roster To 26 - Kelowna Rockets
- September 9 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Two Players to U18 Clubs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Sign Perrin to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars Drop 6-2 Decision to Edmonton to Conclude Weekend - Prince George Cougars
- Gardner, Lisowsky, Molendyk Attending NHL Camps - Saskatoon Blades
- Spokane Chiefs Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Spokane Chiefs
- Cougars Fall 6-3 to Oil Kings to Begin Pre-Season - Prince George Cougars
- Eight Broncos off to NHL Rookie Camps - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Cameron Jacobson Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Portland
- Preseason Play Begins: Three Things to Watch
- Hawks Bolster Roster with Czech Talent: Štěbeták and Chaloupka Ready for WHL Action
- Winterhawks Announce 2024 Preseason Roster
- Hawks in the Community - August 2024