Warriors Come Up Short Against Broncos

December 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - Special teams had a glaring impact on the outcome of the game Friday as the Swift Current Broncos scored two power-play goals and edged the Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2 at the Events Centre.

The teams established and maintained a fast pace throughout the first period. Moose Jaw had good primary shots on the net but had limited second chances. Swift Current had several odd man rushes up the ice that the Warriors played well defensively.

The Broncos scored their first goal five and a half minutes into the game when they were on a power play and Rylan Gould deflected a shot from the point.

Swift Current landed back on the power play with eight and a half minutes remaining in the second period, and this time, Gould knocked in a loose puck on the side of the Warriors net to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead.

Two minutes later, the Warriors line of Riley Thorpe, Landen McFadden, and Ethan Hughes stormed up the ice. Hughes had the puck on the right wing and then fed McFadden on the left side, McFadden then passed the puck cross-ice to the right side of the net where Thorpe scored his second of the season to get the Warriors on the board.

Four minutes later and under three minutes left in the middle period, the Broncos drove back inside the Moose Jaw zone. Clarke Caswell took a shot from the right circle, the rebound came to Dawson Gerwing driving the net where he scored to put Swift Current back up by two.

In the third period, the Warriors dictated the pace and had a consistent attack at the Broncos' net as they outshot Swift Current 14-7 in the period.

With six minutes left and with Moose Jaw pushing the pace inside the attacking zone, Connor Schmidt took a shot from the right circle. The rebound bounced to Rilen Kovacevic between the circles where he scored his team-leading 15th goal, pulling the Warriors back to within one.

For the rest of regulation, Moose Jaw had their opportunities to score an equalizer but could not find the back of the net and eventually fell 3-2.

Brady Smith made 36 saves for the Warriors in his home debut while Joey Rocha made 28 saves for the Broncos.

Looking at the special teams, Moose Jaw did not have a power play while the Broncos were 2-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Warriors return to action Tuesday with their first trip of the season to Prince Albert to take on the Raiders. Catch all the action on Country 100 with Voice of the Warriors James Gallo starting with the PreGame Show at 6:40 pm.

The Moose Jaw Warriors held their 2024 Teddy Bear & Toque Toss Friday in support of the Moose Jaw Salvation Army.

