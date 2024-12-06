Weekend Preview: Royals vs. Rockets - December 7th - 8th

December 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Victoria Royals will play the Kelowna Rockets in back-to-back games this weekend. The first game will be on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre, with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m.

Saturday's game will be the third matchup between the two sides this season. The Royals are 2-0 against the Rockets this season with their last win coming in a 3-2 shootout on Oct. 23. In this game, linemates Teydon Trembrecky and Brayden Boehm each recorded two assists. In the dying seconds of the third period, down 3-2, Cole Reschny scored to force overtime.

The Royals are halfway through their six-game homestand and hold a record of 2-1 in that time. Both wins have been convincing, beginning with a 6-1 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Nov. 30. On Tuesday, the Royals won 7-1 against the Regina Pats, their first win over the club in six years. In this game, both Boehm and forward Hayden Moore enjoyed four-point nights.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Brayden Boehm -.Hailing from Nanaimo, B.C., Boehm has appeared in 26 games this season and was acquired by the Royals via trade on Oct. 5. The 20-year-old has netted nine goals with 16 assists for 25 points. Boehm is currently riding a four-game goal streak, he has also tallied five assists with two multi-point nights during the streak. After the forward's four-point night against the Regina Pats, he earned the CHL's first star of the night.

KELOWNA

Andrew Cristall -.The 19-year-old forward has been stellar through 18 games played this season. Cristall has racked up 47 total points, sitting second in the WHL and only behind Gavin McKenna (57). He has scored 18 goals with 29 assists with 14 multi-point games. In the Rockets' recent 9-1 win over the Pats, Cristiall scored five points with a hat-trick and two assists. Cristall was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals with the 40th overall selection.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (15W-8L-3OTL-2SOL-TP35)

KELOWNA - (11W-10L-2OTL-1SOL-TP25)

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Â December 7, v. KEL - 6:05 pm

Â December 8, v. KEL - 3:05 pm

Â December 13, v. VAN - 7:05 pm

Â December 14, @ VAN - 7:00 pm

Â December 27, v. PG - 7:05 pm

