Gerwing Nets Game Winner, Broncos Snap Losing Skid with Win in Moose Jaw

December 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - Dawson Gerwing's late mark in the second period, paired with a brilliant performance from Joey Rocha helps the Swift Current Broncos snap a five game losing skid with a road 3-2 win in Moose Jaw Friday night.

The Broncos would open the scoring on the first and only power play of the period as Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would re-direct a Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) shot for his 10th of the season. Carlin Dezainde would add a secondary assist to make it 1-0 Broncos. Swift Current would out shoot the Warriors 17-9 in the period and take their one goal lead to the 2nd period.

Rylan Gould would make good on the power play once again to make it 2-0 Broncos at 11:33, Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) and Birnie would chip in with helpers on the goal. Moose Jaw would finally solve goaltender Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) as on their Teddy Bear Toss game as Riley Thorpe would make it a one-goal game at 13:32. Swift Current would then regain their two-goal lead late in the second as Dawson Gerwing (Meadow Lake, SK) would land his 4th of the season in his second game coming back from injury carrying the lead to the third for the second straight game.

In the third the Warriors would make it close outshooting the Broncos 14-7 and scoring at 13:51 but that is as close as the Warriors would get and the Broncos would hold them off for the 3-2 win.

Swift Current moves to 15-11-0-1 on the season, dropping the Warriors to a 6-17-3-1 record. While the Broncos would cash in on two power plays in three attempts.

The Broncos turn their attention to the Red Deer Rebels at home Saturday for the Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game. Game time is 7 PM and tickets are available online at scbroncos.com or visit the Stable.

