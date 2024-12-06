Game Preview: Cougars vs. Pats: December 6

December 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Tonight, the Prince George Cougars return home for their final two games of 2024. The Cats take on the Regina Pats at 7:00 pm at CN Centre.

LAST GAME: 5-0 Loss at Edmonton Oil Kings: The Prince George Cougars dropped their third straight game, falling 5-0 to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday, November 30th at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Hunter Laing and Bauer Dumanski led the team in shots on goal with five each. Goaltender Cooper Michaluk made 27 saves on 32 shots in the setback. The Cougars went 5/7 on the penalty kill and then went 0/4 on the power-play.

VS. REGINA: Tonight, will be the only meeting of the season between the Cougars and Pats. Last season, Prince George blanked Regina 4-0 on October 29th, 2023. In the last five seasons, both teams have only met twice, and the Cougars are 1-1-0-0 against the Pats in that span. Tonight marks the first time Regina visits Prince George since December 2nd 2022, which was a sellout crowd at CN Centre which was highlighted by Connor Bedards one and only game in the Northern Capital.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS

Goals (19) - Koehn Ziemmer

Assists (24) - Viliam Kmec

Points (35) - Terik Parascak

PIMS (73) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+21) - Viliam Kmec

Wins (12) - Josh Ravensbergen

Save Percentage (.899) - Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (3.08) - Josh Ravensbergen

Shutouts (0) - N/A

WHO'S HOT

Viliam Kmec has points in 6 of his last 7 (1-9-10)

Riley Heidt has points in 7 of his last 8(6-11-17)

Koehn Ziemmer has points in 9 of his last 11 (13-4-17)

Lee Shurgot has points in 6 of his last 8 (4-4-8)

Hunter Laing has points in 4 of his last 7 (3-2-5)

Borya Valis has points in 11 of his last 14 (9-10-19)

MILESTONE WATCH

Riley Heidt - 96 career goals (4 away from 100)

Riley Heidt - 218 career assists (18 away from record PG & VIC)

Riley Heidt - 241 career games played (9 away from 250)

Koehn Ziemmer - 110 career goals (11 away from Cougar record)

Hunter Laing - 98 career games played (2 away from 100)

Terik Parascak - 94 career games played (6 away from 100)

Terik Parascak - 140 career points (10 away from 150)

Terik Parascak - 84 career assists (16 away from 100)

Jett Lajoie - 85 career games played (15 away from 100)

Borya Valis - 177 career points (13 away from 200)

Bauer Dumanski - 47 career assists (3 away from 50)

Aiden Foster - 92 career games played (8 away from 100)

Jett Lajoie - 85 career games played (15 away from 100)

Joshua Ravensbergen - 38 career wins (12 away from 50)

A LOOK AHEAD:

December 6th - vs. Regina Pats - 7:00 pm PDT

December 7th - vs. Kamloops Blazers - 6:00 pm PDT

December 11th - @ Tri-City Americans - 7:05 pm PDT

December 13th - @ Portland Winterhawks - 7:00 pm PDT

December 14th - @ Spokane Chiefs - 6:05 pm PDT

December 17th - @ Kelowna Rockets - 7:05 pm PDT

December 27th - @ Victoria Royals - 7:05 pm PDT

December 28th - @ Victoria Royals - 6:05 pm PDT

December 31st - @ Seattle Thunderbirds - 6:05 pm PDT

January 3rd - vs. Seattle Thunderbirds - 7:00 pm PDT

January 4th - vs. Seattle Thunderbirds - 6:00 pm PDT

January 7th - vs. Vancouver Giants - 7:00 pm PDT

January 8th - vs. Vancouver Giants - 6:00 pm PDT

26 DOWN: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight with a 13-8-3-2 record (31 points) after 26 games. The Cats are 8-1-3-2 at home and 5-7-0-0 on the road this season.

27 HEADING TO OTTAWA: Cougars captain Riley Heidt has earned an invite to Team Canada's National Junior Selection Camp on December 10-13 in Ottawa, ON. Heidt is one of 12 WHL skaters to the selection camp. For Heidt, this will be his first opportunity in his young career to try and crack a World Junior roster spot.

PICKING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF: For Washington Capitals first round selection of 2024 in Terik Parascak, he has picked up where he left off from last season. The product of Lethbridge, AB, leads all Cougar skaters this season in points, compiling 35 (13-22-35) in 22 games played.

HE'S SHUR-GOT IT GOING: Forward Lee Shurgot enters tonight points in six of his last eight games. The former first-round selection of the Cats scored his first WHL goal against the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, November 9th. Throughout this stretch, Shurgot owns four goals and four assists.

HOME COOKING: The Prince George Cougars have been no short of terrific at the CN Centre. The Cats have suffered just one regulation loss in the regular season at home since January 21, 2024. This season, Prince George is 8-1-3-2 at the CN Centre.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.