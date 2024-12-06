Rockets Set To Play Three Games In Three Nights Against Everett And Victoria

December 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kayden Longley of the Kelowna Rockets vs. the Everett Silvertips

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Kayden Longley of the Kelowna Rockets vs. the Everett Silvertips(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets are preparing for a busy weekend schedule which sees them playing three games in three nights, starting off against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night before finishing off the weekend with a pair of games in Victoria against the Royals.

SILVERTIPS

Everett comes into the weekend off the back of a pair of dominant victories over Vancouver and Kamloops. The Silvertips scored 14 goals in two games, defeating both teams 7-1.

ROYALS

Victoria comes into their weekend slate with similar results as Everett in their past two games. The Royals hosted Seattle on November 30 th and came away with a 6-1 victory before defeating the Regina Pats by a score of 7-1 on December 3 rd.

ROCKETS INJURY UPDATE

The Rockets will be out with star forward Tij Iginla for the remainder of the season as it was announced on December 4 th that he underwent successful hip surgery which would sideline him for the rest of the campaign. In 21 games this season Iginla had 14 goals and 32 points.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Andrew Cristall is on a torrid pace as the 19-year-old has 47 points in 18 games which includes 18 goals. Cristall, who will depart for Canada's National Junior Team training camp following this weekend, is on a 15 game point streak heading into Friday.

The other member of the Rockets to receive an invite to Canada's World Junior camp was defenceman Caden Price, who sits third on the Rockets with 31 points in 23 games.

SILVERTIPS TO WATCH

The Silvertips have been without starting goaltender Jesse Sanche so backup Alex Garrett has taken over the net for the time being. Garrett has a goals against average of 3.00 with a save percentage of .889.

Carter Bear missed the last meeting between these two clubs but the 2025 NHL Top Prospect leads all Silvertips players with 45 points.

ROYALS TO WATCH

Brayden Boehm has been a solid addition to the Royals line up after the team acquired him in a trade earlier this season from Medicine Hat. The 20-year-old forward has 25 points and also scored the shootout winner the last time the Royals and Rockets faced off.

Cole Reschny has been a dominant force as a 2025 NHL Draft eligible, putting up 10 goals and 35 points in 25 games as well as a plus seven rating. Reschny also scored the game winner in the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge last week.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

VS EVT

You don't have to go far to find the last meeting between the Rockets and Silvertips, as they met at Prospera Place on Sunday, November 24 th. Kelowna raced out to a 3-0 lead, but Everett fought back with three goals in the third before potting the winner in overtime for a 4-3 win.

VS VIC

The Rockets and Royals most recent meeting was on October 23 rd at Prospera Place with Victoria coming away with a 4-3 shootout victory after Brayden Boehm scored the shootout marker for the win.

SEASON RECORD

VS EVT

Sept. 29 at EVT - 6-3 L

Nov. 24 vs EVT - 4-3 OTL

Dec. 6 at EVT - @ 7:05 PM

Jan. 31 vs EVT - @ 7:05 PM

VS VIC

Sept. 27 vs VIC - 2-1 L

Oct. 23 vs VIC - 4-3 SOL

Dec. 7 at VIC - @ 6:05 PM

Dec. 8 at VIC - @ 3:05 PM

Jan. 29 vs VIC - @ 7:05 PM

Feb. 4 at VIC - @ 7:05 PM

Feb. 5 at VIC - @ 7:05 PM

Mar. 19 vs VIC - @ 7:05 PM

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

The Kelowna Rockets are now offering half season tickets for the remainder of the season. Tickets will get you great seats for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign and guarantees your chance to renew for next season which will include the first option to purchase Memorial Cup packages. Those interested in tickets can contact Gavin Hamilton at 250-979-0851 or gavinh@kelownarockets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.