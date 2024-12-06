Shea Busch Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially inked NCAA commit Shea Busch to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We're excited to add Shea to our group," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "Our scouting staff is very high on him and he brings size and a physical presence to our lineup. He shoots the puck like a pro and is difficult to play against."

Busch, an '07-born North Vancouver, B.C. native, was acquired by the Silvertips on Nov. 29 in a trade with the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward has appeared in 22 games with the BCHL's Vernon Vipers this season, accumulating 12 goals and five assists.

He previously posted eight goals and 12 assists in 53 BCHL games played last season as a 16-year-old.

"Shea has had an impressive start to his junior career," noted Silvertips Director of Scouting Brooks Christensen. "We're thrilled to have him join our lineup. His combination of size, skill and compete, along with his leadership abilities at such a young age, makes him a valuable asset to our team."

Busch was originally drafted by the Hurricanes 121st-overall in the sixth round of the 2022 WHL Draft. He has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions Division-I hockey program at the conclusion of his WHL tenure.

He is a product of Yale Hockey Academy, where he was a teammate of Jesse Heslop's at the U15 level in 2021. He posted six goals and 14 assists in 29 U18 games in 2022-23. He has also participated in the 2023 Canada Winter Games with Team British Columbia.

Shea Busch is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. He will join the Silvertips' active roster, wearing the number 38.

