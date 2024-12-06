Alex Weiermair Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Portland

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today that University of Denver forward Alex Weiermair has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club. Weiermair, 19, is expected to make his Portland debut this weekend and he will wear #88 for the Winterhawks.

The Los Angeles, Calif. native was originally selected by the Winterhawks with the 16th overall pick in the 2020 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. He has remained on the club's protected college list after originally electing to play NCAA hockey. Weiermair played two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) before enrolling at the University of Denver in the fall of 2023.

Weiermair recorded 49 points in 107 combined games with the USNTDP under-17 and under-18 teams and won a world under-18 championship with Team USA before joining the Pioneers. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound forward appeared in 33 games for the University of Denver across two seasons. He was also a part of Denver's 2024 National Championship as a freshman. -

