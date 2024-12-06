Gameday Preview: Game 29 vs Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the second of eight meetings between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Lethbridge Hurricanes this season. The Tigers are looking to even the season series with the Hurricanes this season as the Tigers dropped the first matchup in Lethbridge 7-6.

2023-24 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov. 6, 2024)

Last Game: The Tigers are coming off a thrilling comeback victory against Swift Current on Wednesday. The Tigers won the first matchup of the season between the two squads with some last-second heroics from none other than Gavin McKenna. Liam Ruck also had a standout game for the Tigers, potting 2 goals, increasing the rookie's goal total to 7 goals on only 28 shots.

2024-25 Standings:

16-11-1-0 Central Div. - 1st Eastern Con. - 2nd Home (10-4-1-0) Away (6-7-0-0)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin / Gavin McKenna (19) Wins - Jordan Switzer (8)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (38) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.891)

Points - Gavin McKenna (57) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.93)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (62) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+24)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 24 - 105 - 22.9%

Penalty Kill: 92 - 119 - 77.3%

Recent Transactions: The Tigers have called up Cash Christie (G) from St. Georges. The Tigers have also called up Riley Steen (D) from SAHA.

Real Recognize Real:

Bryce Pickford and Gavin McKenna were both named to the CHL's Team of the Month this week. Pickford currently leads the league in goals by a defencemen with 12, while sitting third in points by a defencemen with 29. McKenna is the WHL's league leader in points with 57 and has been on a tear all season.

Hunt...ing for Goals: Hunter St. Martin is having a career year for the Medicine Hat Tigers. With some standout performances this season, he's tallied 19 goals over 25 games, including an impressive 9 goals in a 5-game stretch. St. Martin has recorded two hat tricks so far, one of which included an incredible 5-goal game. The Florida Panthers prospect also potted his 50th career goal vs Prince Albert on November 20th.

McKenna Magic: Tigers phenom Gavin McKenna was selected to Team Canada's World Jr. camp roster on the morning of December 2. The 16-year-old is the only player selected to the camp who isn't draft-eligible until the 2026 NHL draft. McKenna currently leads the league in points with 57 through 28 games and is riding an 12-game point streak posting 28 points during his run.

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 12 Game Point Streak - (28 Points)

Bryce Pickford 7 Game Point Streak - (11 Points)

Liam Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - (5 Points)

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 57 Points (1st)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 29 Points (3rd)

Goals Hunter St. Martin / Gavin McKenna - 19 Goals (Tied 5th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 12 Goals (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 37 Assists (1st)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 4 SHG (1st) Andrew Basha 2 SHG (Tied 3rd)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 13 PPA (4th)

Game Winning Goals Hunter St. Martin - 4 GWG (Tied 4th)

Roster Makeup: 26 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 16 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) Harsanyi, McCann, McKenna, Kashkowski, Paranych, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Ryan-MacKay, Gordon-Carroll

15 Years Old (2009) Christie

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Tigers Schedule:

LAST FIVE RESULTS NEXT FIVE TIME

@Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 Loss @ Lethbridge, Fri. Dec, 6 7:00 PM (MT)

Vs Saskatoon Blades 4-3 Loss (OT) Vs Edmonton, Sat. Dec, 7 7:00 PM (MT)

Vs Brandon Wheat Kings 7-5 Win Vs Saskatoon, Tue. Dec, 10 7:00 PM (MT)

Vs Calgary 7-3 Win @ Moose Jaw, Fri. Dec 13 6:00 PM (MT)

@ Swift Current 4-3 Win Vs Lethbridge, Sat. Dec, 14 7:00 PM (MT)

Gametime is 7:00 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 or watch at watch.chl.ca.

