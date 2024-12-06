Broncos Head to the Hangar to Face Warriors

December 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (14-11-0-1) look to rebound in their second game of December facing off against the Moose Jaw Warriors (6-16-3-1) for the fifth time this season Friday night.

The Broncos will look to get their fourth win of the season series with the Warriors after dropping their most previous meeting in Moose Jaw November 26, by a 7-4 count. Swift Current opened the month with a 4-3 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers Wednesday, while the Warriors also dropped a 5-3 decision to Lethbridge on Wednesday.

You can catch all the action on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45, puck-drop is set for 7 PM.

2024-25 Regular Season: 14-11-0-1 Home: 11-5-0-0 Away: 3-6-0-1

First Half Record: 14-11-0-1 Home: 11-5-0-1 Away: 3-5-0-0

LAST GAME 4-3 L vs Tigers: Despite taking a 3-0 lead at home. The Medicine Hat Tigers would rally for four unanswered goals including the game winning goal from Gavin McKenna with just 16.3 second left in regulation for the win. Clarke Caswell, Rylan Gould & Luke Mistelbacher scored in the loss for Swift Current.

VS MOOSE JAW: This is the fifth of eight match-ups with the Broncos & Warriors this season. Swift Current has won three of the first four meetings with the Warriors so far this season with all games needing either overtime or a shootout to decide the winner. Moose Jaw took the solo game in regulation on November 26th by a 7-4 score. Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos in scoring against the Warriors this season with three goals and six assists in four games played. The Broncos since 1996 are 46-50-2-0 (4 ties) against Moose Jaw on the road, while Captain Clarke Caswell & Luke Mistelbacher each have eight points against the Warriors. Mistelbacher has both overtime winners this season against Moose Jaw.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 19/2024 - at Swift Current (6-5 OT SC) November 24/2023 - at Moose Jaw (6-3 SC)

November 12/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 SOW SC) November 28/2023 - at Moose Jaw (4-0 MJ)

November 13/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 OT SC) January 6/2024 - at Swift Current (7-6 SC)

November 26/2024 - at Moose Jaw (7-4 MJ) January 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-3 MJ)

December 6/2024 - at Moose Jaw January 20/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 MJ)

February 28/2025 - at Swift Current February 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-2 SC)

March 21/2025 - at Swift Current

March 22/2025 - Moose Jaw

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (17) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (29) Clarke Caswell

Points (42) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (5) - Rylan Gould Power Play Assists (10) - Clarke Caswell

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (36) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+14) - Grayson Burzynski

Shots (102) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (22.2%) - Carlin Dezainde

Face-off Wins (228) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (54.9%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (9) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.889) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.61) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 26 GP: 14G-16A-30 PTS Clarke Caswell: 24 GP: 10G - 29A - 39 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 26 GP: 17G-24A-42 PTS Ty Coupland: 24 GP: 9G - 8A - 17 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 20 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 26: 15G - 22A- 37 PTS

Reid Dyck: 16: 9-9-0-0 3.64 GAA .889 SV% 1 SO Grayson Burzynski: 26 GP: 6G-17A -23 PTS

Rylan Gould: 19: 9G-11A-20PTS (5 PPG)

