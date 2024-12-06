Chiefs Kick off Busy Weekend Friday Night in Wenatchee

December 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Wenatchee, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs hit the road for the first of three games this weekend. They'll take on the Wenatchee Wild on the road Friday night before hosting the divisional foe on Saturday for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game. The teams last faced each other on Friday, September 27 when the Chiefs came away with a strong 6-3 win on the road.

LOCATION: Town Toyota Center

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

