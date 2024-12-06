Chiefs Kick off Busy Weekend Friday Night in Wenatchee
December 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Wenatchee, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs hit the road for the first of three games this weekend. They'll take on the Wenatchee Wild on the road Friday night before hosting the divisional foe on Saturday for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game. The teams last faced each other on Friday, September 27 when the Chiefs came away with a strong 6-3 win on the road.
LOCATION: Town Toyota Center
TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024
- Broncos Announce Partnership with Rittinger's Men's Wear - Swift Current Broncos
- Shea Busch Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Everett - Everett Silvertips
- Former Winterhawks' Captain Tyson Kozak Makes NHL Debut with Buffalo - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Kick off Busy Weekend Friday Night in Wenatchee - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Set To Play Three Games In Three Nights Against Everett And Victoria - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos Head to the Hangar to Face Warriors - Swift Current Broncos
- Gameday Preview: Game 29 vs Lethbridge Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Warriors and Broncos Renew Their Rivalry - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Kick off Busy Weekend Friday Night in Wenatchee
- Chiefs to Wear Specialty Teddy Bear Toss Jerseys for the First Time
- November Ironworker of the Month - D Brayden Crampton
- Captain Catton Among Twelve WHL Players to Attend Canada's National Junior Team Selection Camp
- Spokane Puts up a Touchdown, Wins 6th Straight with 7-4 Triumph over Portland