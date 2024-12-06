Broncos Announce Partnership with Rittinger's Men's Wear

December 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Rittinger's Men's Wear, naming them the Official Men's Wear Provider for the organization.

Rittinger's has been a cornerstone of the Swift Current community since 1961, offering the latest in men's fashion and accessories. This partnership builds on Rittinger's long-standing legacy of excellence and community involvement, aligning perfectly with the Broncos' values.

Rittinger's owner, Brock Friesen, expressed his deep connection to the Broncos and the significance of this partnership:

"The Broncos have played a tremendous role in our community both on ice, and maybe most importantly, off the ice. From a personal perspective, my family has supported this organization since before I was born and continues to until this day. Being born and raised in Swift Current and growing up playing hockey, you're unavoidably at the rink all the time, and watching the Broncos play was and is a big part of that.

As a result, I've had a tremendous amount of admiration and respect for the organization since then. Additionally, I was fortunate enough to have a closer relationship with the players, not only attending their summer camps through minor hockey but also as a billet family. As a young man growing up, the impact of that experience alone spoke volumes. We're proud of this partnership, believing that being well-dressed enhances the Broncos' experience and success while fostering pride and lasting relationships on and off the ice."

Broncos Senior Manager of Business Operations & Corporate Partnerships, Dominic LePan, highlighted the alignment between the two organizations:

"Partnering with Rittinger's is a natural fit for the Broncos, as they share our dedication to excellence, our commitment to community, and our belief that a sharp look can inspire confidence both on and off the ice."

As part of this partnership, Rittinger's will continue their sponsorship of the Broncos Scholarship Program, supporting the academic and personal growth of Broncos players. Additionally, Rittinger's will ensure that players, coaches, and staff look their best on game day, exemplifying professionalism, and pride.

The Swift Current Broncos extend their gratitude to Rittinger's and the Friesen family for their unwavering support and contributions to the team's success this season and in the years to come.

For more information about Rittinger's Men's Wear and their offerings, please visit their website.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.