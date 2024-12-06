Chick-Fil-A and Winterhawks Team up for a December to Remember

December 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks are partnering with Chick-fil-A to make this December even more exciting for fans! Starting Saturday, December 7, when the Hawks take on the Vancouver Giants, and running through Tuesday, December 31, as Portland battles the Everett Silvertips in the final game of the year, every fan in attendance has a chance to walk away with a tasty reward. If the Winterhawks score just one goal in any game this month, all fans at that game will receive a FREE Chick-fil-A coupon!

Don't miss out on the chance to celebrate the biggest month of the regular season with great hockey and delicious Chick-fil-A. From the first puck drop to the last whistle of 2024, you won't want to miss a single moment-or a single goal. Mark your calendars and get ready for a December full of action, excitement, and tasty rewards, courtesy of our friends at Chick-fil-A! -

Join the Winterhawks for the best goal celebration of the year during their annual Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss game on Sunday, December 8. When the Winterhawks score their first goal, fans are encouraged to throw new teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice so they can be donated to local charities for the holidays. Act fast because a limited amount of tickets are available for the Teddy Bear Toss game.

