Warriors and Broncos Renew Their Rivalry

December 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







LAST GAME... Lethbridge scored two goals late in the third period and went on to beat the Warriors 5-3 Tuesday night in Alberta. Rilen Kovacevic, Pavel McKenzie, and Lynden Lakovic scored for the Warriors. Newly acquired goalie Brady Smith made 34 saves in the game. Moose Jaw was 1-for-4 on the power play and 6-for-7 with a shorthanded goal on the penalty kill.

Blockbuster Deal... The Warriors have acquired 18-year-old Landen Ward, 19-year-old goaltender Brady Smith, the rights to 15-year-old defenceman Colt Carter, and six draft picks over the next four years in exchange for 19-year-old forward Brayden Yager and 19-year-old goaltender Jackson Unger. The draft picks heading to the Warriors are a 1st round pick in 2025, 3rd round pick in 2025, 4th round pick in 2026, 5th round pick in 2026, a 1st round pick in 2028, and a 2nd round pick in 2028.

Close Encounters... In 26 games this season, the Warriors have gone into the third period tied ten times, which is the second most in the WHL. In these games, Moose Jaw has posted a record of 1-7-1-1. Saskatoon has gone into the third tied for the most in the WHL and has a record of 8-3.

Shots... In 26 games this season, the Warriors have been outshot by the opponent 20 times which is the most in the WHL, and in those games, they have a record of 2-16-1-1. Moose Jaw has outshot their opponents in five games, in those games they have a record of 3-0-2.

Opposition Preview... The Swift Current Broncos sit second in the East Division with a record of 14-11-0-1, they are 4-5-0-1 in their last ten games and are coming off a 4-3 loss to Medicine Hat on Wednesday. Luke Mistelbacher leads the Broncos with 17 goals and 42 points, Clarke Caswell has 29 assists and 39 points, and Brady Birnie has 15 goals and 37 points.

2024 - 2025 vs. Swift Current... This is the fifth of eight season meetings between the Warriors and Broncos. Moose Jaw is 1-0-2-1 against Swift Current, they are 1-0-0-1 at home and 0-0-2 on the road. The Warriors have outscored the Broncos 10-8 at home and have been outscored 9-11 on the road. Overall, the Warriors are 2-for-7 on the power play (28.6%) and the penalty kill has not allowed a goal on nine opportunities.

Pavel McKenzie leads the Warriors with three goals and six points against the Broncos, Rilen Kovacevic has four goals and five points, Lynden Lakovic has two goals and five points, Aiden Ziprick has two goals and four points, Landen McFadden and Ethan Semeniuk have one goal and two points each, and Max Finley has two assists. Departed forward Brayden Yager had three goals and 11 points. As a member of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Brady Smith was 2-1 with a 2.67gaa and a .900sv%.

Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos with three goals and nine points against the Warriors, Luke Mistelbacher has four goals and eight points, Carlin Dezainde has three goals and seven points, Brady Birnie has one goal and six points, Rylan Gould has one goal and four points, Grayson Burzynski has two goals and three points, and Eric Johnston and Josh McGregor have two assists each. Joey Rocha is 1-0 with a 3.72gaa and a .892sv% and Reid Dyck is 2-1 with a 4.82gaa and an .845sv%.

O'Leary moving up... Mark O'Leary is entering his fourth full season as the Warriors Head Coach. O'Leary took over the reins in January 2020, in 305 games on the bench he has a record of 157-122-15-11. He is third in games coached in franchise history; Tim Hunter is second with 356. His 157 wins rank second on the team's all-time list.

NHL Players to Watch... Warriors Connor Schmidt and Lynden Lakovic were two of the 55 WHL players named to the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch list for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Lakovic received an "A" rating while Schmidt received a "W" rating.

Streaking

Connor Schmidt has 2-0-2pts in the last four games

Ethan Semeniuk has 2-4-6pts in his last six games

Lynden Lakovic is on a 7-game point streak (6-3-9pts)

Pavel McKenzie has 3-3-6pts in the last four games

Aiden Ziprick has 1-2-3pts in the last four games

Ethan Hughes has 2-2-4pts in the last nine games

Rilen Kovacevic has 8-1-9pts in the last six games

Milestone Watch

Deegan Kinniburgh is one game back of 100 for his career

Rilen Kovacevic is eight points away from 100 for his career

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

Warriors and Broncos Renew Their Rivalry - Moose Jaw Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.