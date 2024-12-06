Former Winterhawks' Captain Tyson Kozak Makes NHL Debut with Buffalo

Portland, Ore. - Portland Winterhawks 2021-22 team captain Tyson Kozak made his National Hockey League debut with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at Keybank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Kozak became the 134th Winterhawk all-time to play in the NHL, the most among Western Hockey League teams.

The 21-year-old center celebrated the career milestone with the traditional solo lap, typically given to rookies prior to their first game:

Kozak logged 8:26 of ice time against the Winnipeg Jets, highlighted by a disallowed go-ahead goal due to goaltender interference. He also contributed two hits and a 63% success rate in the faceoff circle.

Kozak was selected in the seventh round (193rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Sabres and has played the last two seasons with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Rochester Americans. The Souris, Man. native has played in 110 games with the AHL club, posting a career-high 12 points (5G, 7A) in 41 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

During his time in Portland, Kozak co-captained the Winterhawks to a third-place finish in the Western Conference and the second round of the postseason. He finished fourth in team scoring with 32 goals and 37 assists for 69 points in 66 games, becoming the 135th Winterhawk all-time to reach 100 career points in Portland. Kozak was named to the U.S. Division Second All-Star Team for his efforts that year. In total, he skated in 110 career WHL games with the Hawks from 2019-2022.

Kozak culminated his WHL career winning two team awards, claiming the Most Valuable Player and the Winterhawk Award in 2022, which is given annually to the Winterhawk who best displays character, leadership, heart, and soul.

