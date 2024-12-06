Raiders Edge Hitmen, 4-3

December 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Prince Albert, SK - Playing the first of two straight games in Saskatchewan, the Calgary Hitmen dropped a 4-3 decision to the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday night at Art Hauser Centre.

It was Teddy Bear and Toque Toss night where the Raiders opened the scoring 9:56 into the opening period on goal from Justice Christensen. A 5-on-3 powerplay marker from Lukas Dragicevic 33 seconds into the second period extended the lead before Krzysztof Macias built the hometown advantage to 3-0.

Calgary would then mount a surge of their own as David Adaszynski in the middle frame followed by third period goals from Connor Hvidston and Oliver Tulk pulled the Hitmen even. Tulk's goal with 5:21 remaining extended his goal-scoring streak to seven games while Ben Kindel drew an assist to push his point streak to a team leading 10 games.

The outcome was then decided in the final five minutes as the Raiders were awarded a late powerplay and with 4:08 left Niall Crocker tucked home a rebound which stood up to be the game winner.

The Hitmen outshot Prince Albert 42-31 in the first of four regular season meetings between the two clubs.

Calgary wraps up this two-game trip tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 7 in Saskatoon against the Blades. Game time is 6:00 p.m. (M.T.) at SaskTel Centre. The Hitmen will then play three-straight at home prior to their eight-day holiday break, beginning Friday, Dec. 13 against the Kamloops Blazers. Game time is 7:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.