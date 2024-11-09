Warriors Battle Tigers in Saturday Showdown

November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors will hit the road on Saturday night to battle the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back from losses to open the weekend after the Warriors fell 7-3 to the Lethbridge Hurricanes, while the Tigers dropped a 4-2 game at home to Edmonton.

The Warriors have dropped back-to-back games after finishing their BC Division road trip with a 6-2 loss in Vancouver last Saturday.

In Friday's loss to Lethbridge, Moose Jaw was tied with the Hurricanes at 2-2 heading into the third, but surrendered five goals in the final frame.

Medicine Hat dropped a 7-6 game to the Hurricanes on Tuesday and then were doubled 4-2 by the Oil Kings on Friday night. Edmonton jumped out a 2-0 lead in the first period and the Tigers couldn't fight their way back.

The Tigers are led by WHL leading scorer Gavin McKenna, who a team-high 22 assists and 33 points. Hunter St. Martin leads Medicine Hat with 14 goals in 15 games this season.

The Warriors and Tigers are 1-1-0-0 in their season series with Moose Jaw winning 6-3 in Medicine Hat on Oct. 5 and then a reverse result at the Hangar on Oct. 18.

The two sides meet at 8 p.m. Saskatchewan time on Saturday night. Tune into all the action on CHL TV and Country 100, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 7:40 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.