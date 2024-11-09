Warriors Battle Tigers in Saturday Showdown
November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors will hit the road on Saturday night to battle the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place.
Both teams will be looking to bounce back from losses to open the weekend after the Warriors fell 7-3 to the Lethbridge Hurricanes, while the Tigers dropped a 4-2 game at home to Edmonton.
The Warriors have dropped back-to-back games after finishing their BC Division road trip with a 6-2 loss in Vancouver last Saturday.
In Friday's loss to Lethbridge, Moose Jaw was tied with the Hurricanes at 2-2 heading into the third, but surrendered five goals in the final frame.
Medicine Hat dropped a 7-6 game to the Hurricanes on Tuesday and then were doubled 4-2 by the Oil Kings on Friday night. Edmonton jumped out a 2-0 lead in the first period and the Tigers couldn't fight their way back.
The Tigers are led by WHL leading scorer Gavin McKenna, who a team-high 22 assists and 33 points. Hunter St. Martin leads Medicine Hat with 14 goals in 15 games this season.
The Warriors and Tigers are 1-1-0-0 in their season series with Moose Jaw winning 6-3 in Medicine Hat on Oct. 5 and then a reverse result at the Hangar on Oct. 18.
The two sides meet at 8 p.m. Saskatchewan time on Saturday night. Tune into all the action on CHL TV and Country 100, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 7:40 p.m.
