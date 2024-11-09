Chiefs Take on Rockets for Second Time this Week Saturday Night
November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kelowna, BC - The Spokane Chiefs continue their weekend road trip with their second match-up of the week against the Kelowna Rockets Saturday night. The teams last faced each other Tuesday night when the Chiefs came away with a 6-5 victory that saw overage defenseman Brayden Crampton score two goals and log two assists throughout the night. Smyth Rebman, Berkly Catton, Will McIsaac and Shea Van Olm all also found the net, with Van Olm's being the game-winning goal - his fifth of the season.
LOCATION: Prospera Place
TIME: 6:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
