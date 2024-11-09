Preview: Americans vs Rebels - November 9

November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans vs Rebels

Saturday, November 9 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans scored a season high eight goals last night as they won their 10th game in a row, 8-6 over the Everett Silvertips. Cash Koch and Carter MacAdams both scored twice while Gavin Garland, Jake Gudelj, Jordan Gavin and Max Curran all added singles. Tri-City went 4-for-5 on the power play in the win.

VS RED DEER: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Rebels. Last year the Americans dropped a 3-1 game at the Peavey Mart Centrium on January 12. Tri-City has actually lost their last three head-to-head meetings with the Rebels with their last victory coming on February 19, 2019. Prior to those three losses Tri-City had won seven in a row against the Rebels dating back to the 2012-13 season.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Red Deer Rebels

Brandon Whynott (9-11-20) Carson Birnie (6-7-13)

Gavin Garland (9-11-20) Matthew Gard (4-8-12)

Jake Sloan (5-12-17) Ollie Josephson (4-7-11)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Red Deer Rebels

Power Play - 21.9% (14-for-64) Power Play - 16.7% (9-for-54)

Penalty Kill - 79.4% (50-for-63) Penalty Kill - 72.5% (50-for-69)

