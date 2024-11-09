Preview: Americans vs Rebels - November 9
November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Rebels
Saturday, November 9 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: The Americans scored a season high eight goals last night as they won their 10th game in a row, 8-6 over the Everett Silvertips. Cash Koch and Carter MacAdams both scored twice while Gavin Garland, Jake Gudelj, Jordan Gavin and Max Curran all added singles. Tri-City went 4-for-5 on the power play in the win.
VS RED DEER: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Rebels. Last year the Americans dropped a 3-1 game at the Peavey Mart Centrium on January 12. Tri-City has actually lost their last three head-to-head meetings with the Rebels with their last victory coming on February 19, 2019. Prior to those three losses Tri-City had won seven in a row against the Rebels dating back to the 2012-13 season.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Red Deer Rebels
Brandon Whynott (9-11-20) Carson Birnie (6-7-13)
Gavin Garland (9-11-20) Matthew Gard (4-8-12)
Jake Sloan (5-12-17) Ollie Josephson (4-7-11)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Red Deer Rebels
Power Play - 21.9% (14-for-64) Power Play - 16.7% (9-for-54)
Penalty Kill - 79.4% (50-for-63) Penalty Kill - 72.5% (50-for-69)
Around the Concourse:
Girl Scouts: Table at Section D
Chuck A Puck: Tables at Section D and R
Jersey Auction: Cash Koch #51 (Blue) at Section D
Gesa Autograph Booth: Terrell Goldsmith - Post-game (Section J)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024
- Warriors Battle Tigers in Saturday Showdown - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Everett Falls in 8-6 Clash in Kennewick - Everett Silvertips
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Giants - Prince George Cougars
- Chiefs Take on Rockets for Second Time this Week Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Day Preview: Game 19 vs Moose Jaw Warriors - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Lin, Olson to Face off in U17 World Challenge Gold Medal Game on Saturday - Vancouver Giants
- Iginla Scores Late Game Winner As Rockets Push Past Blades - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos Face Oil Kings at Home for First Match-Up of the Season - Swift Current Broncos
- Oil Kings Wrap up Long Road Stretch in Swift Current - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans vs Rebels - November 9 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: November 9 at Wenatchee - Portland Winterhawks
- Americans Topple Silvertips 8-6 For 10th Consecutive Victory - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Edged in Overtime - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Friesen Posts 100th Career Point as Wild Blaze to 5-2 Win Friday Over Red Deer - Wenatchee Wild
- Tigers Fall 4-2 to Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings Defeat Tigers for First Time in 13 Tries - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs' Top Line Not Enough as Spokane Falls 4-2 in Kamloops - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Preview: Americans vs Rebels - November 9
- Americans Topple Silvertips 8-6 For 10th Consecutive Victory
- Preview: Americans vs Silvertips - November 8
- Americans sign forward Trae Peterson to Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Gavin Garland named WHL Rookie of the Week