Giants Lin, Olson to Face off in U17 World Challenge Gold Medal Game on Saturday

November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Sarnia, Ont. - Undefeated Canada Red will take on Canada White in the Gold Medal Game of the U17 World Challenge on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. PT, which features two Vancouver Giants teammates lining up against one another.

Forward Brett Olson has helped Canada Red to a perfect 3-0 record thus far, with the Spruce Grove, Alta. product recording two goals and one assist so far, including a third period goal in yesterday's 7-3 semifinal win over the United States.

On the other side, defenceman Ryan Lin scored the game-winning-goal yesterday for Canada White in their 6-4 semifinal win over Sweden. The Richmond, B.C. native has one goal and one assist in four games.

Canada Red went 2-0 in the round robin thanks to wins over Finland (3-1) and the United States (6-3) before beating the U.S. again in Friday's semifinal. Canada White went 1-0-1 in the round robin, where they beat Czechia (6-2) and then lost to Sweden in overtime (5-4). That meant they had to play Finland in the quarterfinal (4-2 win) before beating Sweden yesterday to advance to today's final.

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta is also the Director of Operations for Canada White.

The Gold Medal Game will be aired on TSN2.

