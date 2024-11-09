Chiefs' Top Line Not Enough as Spokane Falls 4-2 in Kamloops

November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kamloops, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs visited Kamloops on Friday night in the first of back-to-games against B.C. opponents this weekend.

Former Blazer Shea Van Olm entered Friday's action first on the team and second in the WHL on points with 28 (16G, 12A).

The Chiefs played a strong first period, scoring from a Berkly Catton wrister at 3:23 of the first. Shea Van Olm recorded the lone assist.

They would ring the post later in the period on the power play and head to the dressing up leading 1-0 and dominating the shot count 12-6.

Hayden Paupanekis ripped a powerful slapshot from the right slot to give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead just 21 seconds into the second period. Shea Van Olm again recorded the lone assist on the play.

Kamloops would take advantage of their power play opportunities in the second period, scoring twice to make it a 2-2 game heading into the third. Spokane continued to hold the shot advantage in with 15 in the second frame alone.

The Blazers captured the momentum in the third, scoring to take the lead at 14:11 before finding the empty net late, ultimately winning 4-2.

Spokane led the shot count 38-33 but went 0/2 on the power play. The Blazers scored twice with the man advantage which proved to be the difference in this one.

Up next the Chiefs will travel to Kelowna to take on the Rockets on Saturday night. Spokane was victorious over the Rockets earlier this week in Spokane in an up-and-down 6-5 triumph.

The Chief's will return to the arena on Friday, November 15th for Fred Meyer Shop With The Chiefs Night and Saturday, November 16th for Coca-Cola Family Feast Night.

