Broncos Take Fast Paced Game Against Oil Kings

November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos improved to 9-2 on home ice thanks to 4-3 victory Saturday night over the Edmonton Oil Kings Saturday night.

A busy first period saw a chain of saves from Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) but in the first minute Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) would break-in to extend his point streak to 12 games with his 11th of the season from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) 58 seconds in. Edmonton would counter shortly after on the power play as Gavin Hodnett would score his 10th the season at 3:20. Swift Current wouldn't wait long after to regain the lead as Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) just 1:32 later would make it 2-1 Swift Current from Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) & Caswell. With less than five minutes left in the 1st. Edmonton would tie things at 2-2 from a Miroslav Holinka shot at 14:18. The Oil Kings would outshoot the Broncos 14-13.

The 2nd frame would see the Broncos would regain the lead as Grayson Burzynski would knot his 3rd of the season from Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC) & Connor Dale (St. Albert, AB) at 6:47. But the Oil Kings weren't going away as Gracyn Sawchyn would tie it at 3-3 at 16:28 but immediately following the Oil Kings goal the Broncos would go on the power play as Ryaln Gould would re-direct his 6th of the season from Mistelbacher & Caswell at 17:24.

Despite plenty of push back and opportunities at both ends in the third, it would be a scoreless final period as the Broncos would hang on for the 4-3 win and improve to 11-6 on the season in front of 2212 fans at InnovationPlex.

Next up, a home-at-home series with the Moose Jaw Warriors starting Tuesday night in Moose Jaw before returning home Wednesday against the Warriors.

