Oil Kings Wrap up Long Road Stretch in Swift Current

November 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Swift Current, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings wrap up their stretch of nine straight games away from Rogers Place tonight.

They're in Swift Current to take on the Broncos for the first of four meetings this season.

Last night, the Oil Kings defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers by a 4-2 score with goals from Gavin Hodnett, Miroslav Holinka, Marshall Finnie, and Adam Jecho. That win gives the Oil Kings a 5-2-1-0 record on this nine game stretch. Overall, the Oil Kings are now 8-6-1-1 on the season. After a 7-for-7 penalty kill last night, the Oil Kings are at over 80% in that category this season, good for a tie for third in the WHL.

The opponents, the Broncos were idle on Friday night but have won back-to-back games after defeating Prince Albert and Regina. They're now 10-6-0-0 on the season and are second in the Central Division. Offensively, the Broncos are led by Brady Birnie (13G, 13A) and Luke Mistelbacher (10G, 16A) who each have 26 points on the season.

Last season, the two teams met five times, with the Oil Kings going 1-4-0-0 in those games. Edmonton was led by Gavin Hodnett (4G, 2A) and Gracyn Sawchyn (1G, 5A) who each had six points in the season series last year. On the Broncos side, Clarke Caswell had eight points (3G, 5A) in five games.

Game time is 7 p.m. in Saskatchewan, and 6 p.m. MT.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (13, 8-13-21)

Gavin Hodnett (16, 8-11-19)

Adam Jecho (14, 5-11-16)

Miroslav Holinka (14, 9-6-15)

Roan Woodward (16, 6-9-15)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch

F Cole Miller is 8 games away from 200 as an Oil King.

F Landon Hanson is 5 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Parker Alcos is 7 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Road Woodward is 12 games away from 200 in the WHL

D Ethan MacKenzie is 11 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 9 assists away from 100 in the WHL

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 2 assists away from 100 in the WHL

Broncos Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Brady Birnie (16, 13-13-26)

Luke Mistelbacher (16, 10-16-26)

Clarke Casweel (14, 5-9-14)

Carlin Dezainde (17, 11-9-20)

Grayson Burzynski (16, 2-11-13)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Swift Current Broncos

Saturday, November 9 @ Swift Current

Saturday, December 14 @ Edmonton

Wednesday, January 15 @ Swift Current

Sunday, March 9 @ Edmonton

